Mavs LIVE Game Updates: Season Opener at Suns

As the Dallas Mavericks tip-off their 2022-23 NBA season against the Phoenix Suns, DallasBasketball.com brings you live game updates as they happen.

The last time these two teams met, the Mavs obliterated the Suns in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series by a 33-point margin. Luka Doncic went off for 35 points in the winner-take-all game at Footprint Center, as he avenged Devin Booker's "Luka Special" taunting from Game 5 when the Suns took a 3-2 series lead.

Things have changed for both teams since then, as the Suns have endured some internal struggles and the Mavs have replaced Jalen Brunson with the additions of Christian Wood, JaVale McGee, Jaden Hardy, and most recently, Facu Campazzo.

Will those additions be enough to keep the Mavs among the West's best? Will Doncic hit the ground running for the first time in two years after coming into the season in great shape? Will the Suns figure things out, or will they crumble under the pressure like they did in the postseason? We start getting answers to these questions tonight.

STARTING LINEUPS:

Mavs: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, JaVale McGee

Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, DeAndre Ayton

