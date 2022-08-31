How Goran Dragic's Presence for Slovenia Helps Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is currently competing with his national team, the Slovenian Basketball Federation, alongside his mentor, Goran Dragic.

Dragic did not participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games alongside Doncic last summer after retiring from international competition. Dragic came out of retirement to help Doncic lead Slovenia through EuroBasket.

One of the areas where Doncic showed a need for improvement was in his display of emotion in key moments. It has continued in his NBA career as he neared an automatic one-game suspension due to accumulating technical fouls.

"We were slightly too emotional in both games, especially me. I have got to learn from that, and it is not how I should be behaving," Doncic admitted after Slovenia's bronze-medal game loss to Australia in Tokyo via BasketNews.

Doncic did his best with carrying Slovenia throughout the Olympics without Dragic. Given the disparity in nation size and history of basketball success, it was a remarkable feat to even be on such a stage to compete and offered a learning experience with handling pressure.

"I think Luka learned from that. He played so many important games that I think he's going to be fine," Dragic said.

Slovenia coach Aleksandar Sekulic recently explained how Dragic's presence helps Doncic as they compete in EuroBasket. Sekulic particularly sees the benefit in pivotal moments when tensions rise.

"Most emotions come out when you're tired and have so much behind you. We can't judge him," Sekulic said. "With Goran's presence, we can maybe put this lower off of his shoulders, and Goran can help him out with this."

The first game of Slovenia's schedule will occur against Lithuania on Thursday, Sept. 1. The tipoff will be at 10:15 a.m. in Central Standard Time. To watch Doncic play for Slovenia in EuroBasket 2022 in the United States, a subscription to ESPN+ is required.

The Mavericks had the opportunity to sign Dragic in free agency this offseason, but he ultimately decided to join the Chicago Bulls. The outlook for a larger role was an important factor as the Mavs have plans to utilize Frank Ntilikina in a key bench backcourt role.

