Luka Doncic Update: Will Mavericks Star Play Game 1 Against Utah Jazz?
The Dallas Mavericks have yet to make a formal announcement on the playing status of Luka Doncic ahead of Saturday's first-round playoff opener against the Utah Jazz. After he suffered a calf injury Sunday, it remains to be seen when he'll be available to play next.
Doncic underwent an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his calf injury, and the results indicated a strain. He has yet to be ruled out for Game 1 of the series, but again, uncertainty remains.
“For some reason, I feel like he will be ready to go,” Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson said after Sunday's 130-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs. “Knowing the competitor he is, I’m sure he will be ready. It’s unfortunate, but with a competitor like that you can’t keep him down for long.”
With the play-in tournament, there is a six-day layoff between the regular season finale and Game 1 of Mavs-Jazz. As a result, the Mavericks felt it was best to leave Doncic, along with other key players, on the floor Sunday to keep rhythm going.
“As a group, we have to go through games that we feel like we should win and we have to go out there and execute, and I thought the guys did a good job there in the third quarter to extend that lead," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.
“But that being said, injuries are part of the game, absence are a part of the game, so we’ll see how he feels. The nice thing is we have won (home-court advantage), so we don’t have to travel.”
If Doncic is unable to play in Game 1, the Mavericks will rely significantly more on Spencer Dinwiddie. Against a Jazz defense led by Rudy Gobert, it's helpful to have a big guard that can get into the paint and stay poised against a dynamic rim protector.
Jalen Brunson likely takes on a bigger role if Doncic is limited, which could benefit Brunson ahead of free agency.