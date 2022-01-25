LISTEN: Does Doncic Need to Include Porzingis More in Mavs Crunch Time?

The Dallas Mavericks are playing some great basketball as of late since Luka Doncic came back from his extended absence, but could Doncic be doing a better job of finding his wingman Kristaps Porzingis in clutch situation? The Mavs Outsiders podcast discusses the topic at length.

When it comes to the Dallas Mavericks, the vibes, as they love to say, are truly immaculate at the moment. The team is a season-high seven games over .500 and just three games back of the Utah Jazz for the third-seed in the Western Conference finals. With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the Mavs have won 11 of their last 13 games and have held their opponents to under 50 percent shooting in 23 consecutive games.

On this episode of the Mavs Outsiders podcast, Mike Bibbins and Reese Williams have a lot to be happy about. The Mavs beat the teams they were supposed to beat over the last week of play in the Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors, and the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies. They also played the Phoenix Suns close, and though we don’t believe in moral victories, that was not a loss fans could really be upset about given the circumstances. The guys detail their observations from those games and give their takeaways from the individual performances.

In the middle portion of the podcast, Bibs gets on his soapbox talking about Luka Doncic is 'looking off' Kristaps Porzingis more than he needs to be for the long-term success of the team. While it is not costing the Mavs games at this time, that can always change later on, and it's time to start talking about it now.

Since Doncic made his return to action (following COVID protocols and ankle injuries), he has slowly started to round back into that 'Luka Magic' form with each game since. Along with that, though, comes more iso-ball. Things changed from an overall team perspective in that regard while Doncic was out, and the Mavs need to make sure they don’t lose that sharing mentality going forward if they hope to finally get past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

Finally, Bibs and Reese get into their regular segments to close this one out. Reese delivers his 'Unsung Hero of the Week,' while Bibs does something a little different for the 'Weekly Forecast.'

