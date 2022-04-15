Mavs Injury Report: Luka Doncic OUT For Mavs vs. Jazz Game 1

According to a report, the Dallas Mavericks are listing Luka Doncic as OUT for Saturday’s opening playoff game against the Utah Jazz.

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz are getting ready to play Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday at American Airlines Center. Much of the attention has been placed on the injury status of superstar Luka Doncic, who suffered a calf strain in Sunday's 130-120 season-finale win over the San Antonio Spurs.

On Monday, an MRI confirmed the diagnosis. After having nearly a full week to work with between the Mavericks' last game and Game 1 of the playoffs, there wasn’t much time in terms of a potential turnaround, which raised doubt about his status.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Doncic grabs at his calf. Tim Heitman/Getty Images Mitchell attacks Bullock. Tim Heitman/Getty Images Dinwiddie takes the ball up vs. Conley.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaroski, the Mavs are listing Doncic as OUT for Game 1.

Regardless of Doncic’s status for this series, some believe that the Mavs can beat the Jazz no matter what.

"I think Utah is (a) dead man walking," said former NBA player Brian Scalabrine when he joined Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan.

"I think they're going to blow it up after this offseason. I think they're going to try to reshuffle the deck. I just feel like something's about to happen. There are a lot of expectations for Ryan Smith, who just brought the team, (and) they thought they were going to be a championship contender. And you just watched this season and you realize that they're not.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Doncic looks on as Mavs beat the Spurs on Sunday. Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images Mitchell and Gobert. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Dinwiddie is a potential X-factor to watch for in the first round.

"No matter what happens (with Luka), I think Dallas will get out of this series."

If the Mavs don't win this series, it will be disappointing for Dallas, but many people will put an asterisk on it due to Doncic's unfortunate injury luck whether he plays or not. But if the Jazz don't win this series?

Well, if that happens, it will mean that the already-mounting pressure became too much to handle for a team that has already started to split at the seams... and it'll also mean that the Mavs' role players are better than what they get credit for.