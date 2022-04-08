Skip to main content

Impending Dismantling? Mavs vs. Blazers GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks are in contention for the Western Conference third seed with two games left.

The Dallas Mavericks look to hand the Portland Trail Blazers their 10th-straight loss Friday night at American Airlines Center. The Mavs (50-30) are also gunning to improve their NBA playoff seeding, with a chance to catch the Golden State Warriors (51-29) for the third seed in the Western Conference. 

Currently in fourth place in the West, Dallas' playoff berth is secured. Potential first round matchups for Luka Doncic and the Mavs are between the Utah Jazz (48-32) and the Denver Nuggets (48-33).

Doncic is certainly having an MVP-caliber season, recording a triple-double and six double-doubles in his last eight games. Over his last 28 games, Doncic is averaging 32.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game, while shooting 48 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from 3-point range.

Portland has shut down Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic. The young, retooling team is led by Drew Eubanks, who had 20 points in Thursday's 127-94 loss at New Orleans. He has 15 straight games with double-figure points.

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons
Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks, Dorian Finney-Smith, Detroit Pistons

As a result of the Mavericks' 131-113 win over the Detroit Pistons, the team accomplished a feat they haven't achieved since 2014-15 by notching 50 wins.

“I think it’s pretty impressive,” Doncic said. “I know we started the season a little bit slow. But in the end, it’s 82 games. It’s a long season. You’re going to have ups and downs. But I’m proud of how we played and hopefully we’ll get to 52.”

FLASHBACK: Dallas leads the season series (2-0) having won the first two meetings on the road.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (50-30) VS. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (27-52)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

B0A6AADE-AD06-4AB6-996F-085B56A9AC67
Play

Playoff Opponent Still Uncertain for Mavs

With the NBA regular season ending this Sunday, the Western Conference playoff picture is still not set.

By Joseph Zochert6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Mavs Injury Update: Kleber, Chriss Status Against Blazers

The Dallas Mavericks have Marquese Chriss and Maxi Kleber on the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

By Grant Afseth27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
Luka Doncic Cade Cunningham
Play

Cade Cunningham Speaks On Luka Doncic Comparisons

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham reacts to Luka Doncic comparisons after facing the Dallas Mavericks.

By Grant Afseth14 hours ago
14 hours ago

WHEN: Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) is questionable.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz

ODDS: The Mavs are 17.5-point favorites over the Blazers.

NEXT: Next, the Mavs finish the regular season with a home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

LAST WORD: Coach Jason Kidd on the supporting cast accepting roles complementary to Doncic, who is a reigning two-time All-NBA first-team player.

“Those guys in that locker room can’t take that lightly... We truly believe we’re a team. We play offensively together and defensively, we help each other. We understand that Luka is a big part of this team, but the guys are playing their role at a very high level."

B0A6AADE-AD06-4AB6-996F-085B56A9AC67
News

Playoff Opponent Still Uncertain for Mavs

By Joseph Zochert6 minutes ago
Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Injury Update: Kleber, Chriss Status Against Blazers

By Grant Afseth27 minutes ago
Luka Doncic Cade Cunningham
News

Cade Cunningham Speaks On Luka Doncic Comparisons

By Grant Afseth14 hours ago
8769E711-3B0E-4FE9-9C8E-0C6CB44F679D
News

Doncic, Mavs React To Achieving 50-Win Season

By Grant Afseth14 hours ago
Steph Curry Luka Doncic
News

NBA Playoffs Race: What To Watch On Mavs' Night Off

By DallasBasketball.com Staff17 hours ago
lebron luka
News

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Clinches 50-Win Season; LeBron-Doncic Duo?

By Grant AfsethApr 7, 2022
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Could LeBron Team Up With Luka, Mavs? ESPN Insider Says It’s Possible

By Grant AfsethApr 7, 2022
Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic
News

The Ultimate Mentor: Luka Doncic 'Already Better Than I Ever Was' - Dirk Nowitzki

By Grant AfsethApr 7, 2022