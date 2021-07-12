Mavs’ Luka Doncic Shows Support for Newest NBA Coach

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic reacted to Jahmal Mosley being named the next head coach of the Orlando Magic.

DALLAS - After the Dallas Mavericks opted to hire Jason Kidd as their next head coach, it was clear that former assistant coach Jahmal Mosley would need to go elsewhere for such an opportunity.

It did not take long for Mosley to find a head coaching gig. As The Athletic's Shams Charania was first to report, he will become the next head coach of the Orlando Magic.

In response to the news of Mosley being hired by the Magic, Luka Doncic offered his congratulations for his former assistant coach.

Doncic has long been a supporter of Mosley and the greatest display came after he filled in for Rick Carlisle during the Mavericks' 99-86 win over the New York Knicks in April.

Carlisle had tested positive for COVID-19 and Mosley was the next man up. Despite the challenge, Doncic felt as though Mosley did an 'amazing job' and that he 'managed the whole game perfectly.'

“He was great, as you saw,” said Luka Doncic. “Strange thing happens, it’s not easy to replace the coach right away, but he did an amazing job. He managed the whole game perfectly.”

When asked if Mosley has what it takes to be a head coach in the NBA, Doncic made it clear that he feels as though Mosley does.

“He’s got the things that are needed for a head coach,” Doncic said. “He can be the head coach, for sure.”

Mosley will take on the head coaching role for a rebuilding Magic team that has some intriguing pieces. Jonathan Isaac will be making a return to the lineup after a season-ending injury in addition to Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony among others.

Something to take into consideration, Orlando holds the No. 5 and 8 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft and in a loaded class, there will be some intriguing prospects available with those selections.

