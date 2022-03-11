Skip to main content

Mavs Exceeding Expectations as NBA Playoff Race Tightens

The Dallas Mavericks have exceeded expectations according to preseason betting odds. DallasBasketball.com explains how and why.

Between the much-improved defense and the jolt in performance following the trade of Kristaps Porzingis, the Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of stomping Las Vegas' preseason calculations. 

Considering the coaching hire of Jason Kidd, who had a lot to prove, player acquisitions that didn’t really move the needle, and a new-to-the-league general manager, it's fathomable to see why people thought the Mavs would take a step back in the standings.

Relayed in the graph below, the Mavs are aligned with notable teams like the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics, who have also exceeded preseason expectations.

How exactly have the Mavs silenced the critics despite the aforementioned causes of concern? First of all, Dallas’ much-improved, elite defense takes prominence in the discourse. 

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz, Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks

Powell defending Gobert

USATSI_17448896

Chriss block

USATSI_17642994

Doncic defends rim

Although currently sixth in the league in defensive rating, the Mavs were as good as fourth for the calendar year. For context, the Mavs’ 2011 championship team ranked eighth in the NBA. Not only has the defense been great, but the Mavs excelling in that department this year while lacking a true defensive anchor has made the feat even more impressive.

Dallas’ defensive success mainly stems from overall team effort. Players close out on shooters with enthusiasm and take charges at a successful rate. What Jalen Brunson lacks in size, he makes up for with smart positioning and timing.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Julius Randle
Play

Mavs Donuts: Dallas ‘Knicks Curse’; Luka Doncic 'T' Concerns?

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

By Lance Roberson6 hours ago
6 hours ago
USATSI_17862251
Play

Mavericks Couldn't Buy 3 Against Knicks

Dallas Mavericks shot season-low from 3-point range against New York Knicks

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
7 hours ago
0FC2B677-A670-45C4-B1E4-78E1ADF6DA64
Play

‘It’s Over’: Coach Jason Kidd Reveals Dallas Mavs Road Goals

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a disappointing loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night to end their homestand.

By Dalton Trigg9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Luka Doncic’s individual improvement on defense has been a huge lift for his team. Although's he's not necessarily an elite defender, Doncic's effort and utilization of his body has put Dallas in a favorable position in the standings. 

Aside from defense, the addition of Spencer Dinwiddie has added another wrinkle to an offense that was desperate for playmaking and ball-handling off the bench. While Porzingis added length for rim protection, the offense suffered at times when he needed to be force-fed. 

Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks

Dinwiddie and Doncic

brunson bucks

Brunson drives on Bucks

USATSI_17836083

Dinwiddie layup

While Brunson's season deserves praise, it's clear the young guard still has issues against certain matchups due to his size, whereas Dinwiddie's height and overall length help alleviate those concerns. Brunson is averaging 16 points, four rebounds and five assists per game on 50-37-82 shooting percentage splits this season, while Dinwiddie has averaged 18 points, two rebounds and four assists per game on 53-45-71 shooting splits since being traded to Dallas (nine games).

With Kidd mixing up the guard play between the superstar abilities of Doncic, Brunson's head-down approach to the basket, and Dinwiddie's performances that prove he belongs, the Mavs offense is better off than it was when the season started.

Ultimately, the way the Mavs perform in the postseason — which starts in a little over a month from now — means significantly more than how they’ve played in the regular season. That said, though, one can't completely disregard the positives that have surfaced in a pleasantly surprising season.

I guess the house doesn't always win.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Julius Randle
News

Mavs Donuts: Dallas ‘Knicks Curse’; Luka Doncic 'T' Concerns?

By Lance Roberson6 hours ago
USATSI_17862251
News

Mavericks Couldn't Buy 3 Against Knicks

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
0FC2B677-A670-45C4-B1E4-78E1ADF6DA64
News

‘It’s Over’: Coach Jason Kidd Reveals Dallas Mavs Road Goals

By Dalton Trigg9 hours ago
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks, 2011 NBA Finals, Miami Heat
News

Mocked By Dwyane Wade, LeBron James In 2011 Finals, Dirk Nowitzki Responds

By Grant Afseth10 hours ago
USATSI_17862666
News

'Déjà Vu': Mavs Embarrassed By Knicks; 5-Game Win Streak Snapped

By Dalton Trigg21 hours ago
C2A9327D-12E1-4C7C-9114-B45025B7D232
News

How Does Doncic’s MVP Candidacy Compare to Jokic, Embiid?

By DallasBasketball.com StaffMar 9, 2022
Cam Reddish, New York Knicks
News

Knicks Injury Update: Will Cam Reddish Play Against Mavericks?

By Grant AfsethMar 9, 2022
randle luka
News

Knicks at Mavs: How Hot is DFW Native Julius Randle?

By Grant AfsethMar 9, 2022