Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Eligible For Mavs vs. Spurs After 16th Tech Rescinded

The NBA announced the 16th technical foul called on Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been rescinded.

In the Dallas Mavericks' 128-78 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Luka Doncic totaled 39 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. What commanded the most attention, though, was the one technical foul he received at the end of the first quarter – raising his season total to 16.

The NBA announced on Saturday that Doncic's technical foul was rescinded — reducing his total back to 15, and restoring his eligibility to play on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.

USATSI_18047337
USATSI_18047315
USATSI_18047060

On the play resulting in Doncic's tech, he attempted to get up the court as the first quarter was coming to an end. Between the defender's contact on the early reach-in, the slap on Doncic's shoulder, and the undercut of Doncic's legs as he was rising to shoot, it's perplexing that a foul wasn't called.

Instead of calling a foul, the official, Tony Brothers, instead blew a quick whistle to call Doncic for the tech. There was some complaining after a few drives in the first quarter, but again, there were at least three drives where Doncic drew contact sufficient for a foul call, but did not receive it. 

Doncic explained in the post-game press conference that he asked Brothers 'how is that not a foul' ... that's it.' 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

gettyimages-1390393636-594x594
Play

Dwight Powell Makes Mavs History, Gets Kevin Durant Praise

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant knows all too well how hard it is to come back from rupturing an Achilles, and he has a lot of respect for what Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell has been able to do.

By Dalton Trigg2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Mavs Donuts: Dallas 'Excited & Ready' For Home Court; Will Doncic Be Suspended?

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines, including relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_18047315
Play

Mavs Clinch Home Court in NBA Playoffs for 1st Time Since … How Long?

The Dallas Mavericks won their 29th home game of the season in a 50-point blowout over the tanking Portland Trailblazers

By Joseph Zochert6 hours ago
6 hours ago

In the pool report, Brothers explained he called Doncic for the tech because of his continued complaining. Brothers also confirmed Doncic did not use profanity. 

“At the end of the quarter he took a shot and he felt he got fouled,” Brothers said. “He started to complain to each of the officials. When I was walking toward the table, he was fifteen feet in the backcourt still complaining so he got a technical for continuously complaining.”

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks

Brothers was the official who called Doncic for a tech against the Washington Wizards on Apr. 1, then handed out a quick pair of techs to Jason Kidd — causing his first ejection since becoming the Mavericks' coach. 

The Mavericks enter Sunday's matchup with a 51-30 record. Dallas could overtake the Golden State Warriors (51-29) for the third seed in a few scenarios. Either the Mavs win on Sunday and the Warriors lose one of their two remaining games, or Golden State loses out. 

Now, the Mavericks will have Doncic available to do their part in keeping their hopes alive of gaining the third seed. 

gettyimages-1390393636-594x594
News

Dwight Powell Makes Mavs History, Gets Kevin Durant Praise

By Dalton Trigg2 hours ago
Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Donuts: Dallas 'Excited & Ready' For Home Court; Will Doncic Be Suspended?

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
USATSI_18047315
News

Mavs Clinch Home Court in NBA Playoffs for 1st Time Since … How Long?

By Joseph Zochert6 hours ago
USATSI_18047337
News

‘It Should Be Rescinded’: Doncic On Getting Called For 16th Tech

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards
News

'Blessing In Disguise': Brunson Speaks On Mavs' Major Turning Point

By Grant Afseth10 hours ago
Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers
News

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers: 3 Deciding Factors In Dallas' Win

By Grant Afseth18 hours ago
USATSI_18047315
News

Mavs Secure Home-Court Advantage With Dismantling of Trail Blazers

By Bri Amaranthus19 hours ago
Luka Doncic crouching
News

Luka Doncic Receives 16th Technical; Faces Suspension in Season Finale

By Dalton Trigg20 hours ago