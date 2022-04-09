In the Dallas Mavericks' 128-78 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Luka Doncic totaled 39 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. What commanded the most attention, though, was the one technical foul he received at the end of the first quarter – raising his season total to 16.

The NBA announced on Saturday that Doncic's technical foul was rescinded — reducing his total back to 15, and restoring his eligibility to play on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.

On the play resulting in Doncic's tech, he attempted to get up the court as the first quarter was coming to an end. Between the defender's contact on the early reach-in, the slap on Doncic's shoulder, and the undercut of Doncic's legs as he was rising to shoot, it's perplexing that a foul wasn't called.

Instead of calling a foul, the official, Tony Brothers, instead blew a quick whistle to call Doncic for the tech. There was some complaining after a few drives in the first quarter, but again, there were at least three drives where Doncic drew contact sufficient for a foul call, but did not receive it.

Doncic explained in the post-game press conference that he asked Brothers 'how is that not a foul' ... that's it.'

In the pool report, Brothers explained he called Doncic for the tech because of his continued complaining. Brothers also confirmed Doncic did not use profanity.

“At the end of the quarter he took a shot and he felt he got fouled,” Brothers said. “He started to complain to each of the officials. When I was walking toward the table, he was fifteen feet in the backcourt still complaining so he got a technical for continuously complaining.”

Brothers was the official who called Doncic for a tech against the Washington Wizards on Apr. 1, then handed out a quick pair of techs to Jason Kidd — causing his first ejection since becoming the Mavericks' coach.

The Mavericks enter Sunday's matchup with a 51-30 record. Dallas could overtake the Golden State Warriors (51-29) for the third seed in a few scenarios. Either the Mavs win on Sunday and the Warriors lose one of their two remaining games, or Golden State loses out.

Now, the Mavericks will have Doncic available to do their part in keeping their hopes alive of gaining the third seed.