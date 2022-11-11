Luka Doncic's Workload Becomes Focus Amid Mavs' 2-Game Slide

It was a historic start to the season for Luka Doncic, who was chasing Wilt Chamberlain for history. He scored at least 30 points in each of his first nine games but failed to meet the mark during his two performances on the Dallas Mavericks' two-game road trip — playing a key role in the team losing both outings.

Doncic's production dropped during the two-game stretch. He averaged just 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. His efficiency plummeted as he shot just 34.0 percent from the floor, 26.3 percent on 3-pointers, and 43.8 percent on free throws during these outings.

"The difference is a little bit of everything," Doncic said after the Mavs' 113-105 loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday. "I had a really busy summer, I think a little bit came after me. I’m just feeling more tired on the court these last two games than anything, but that’s not an excuse."

There was much speculation about how long Doncic could manage the massive workload he's carried running the Mavs' offense to begin the season. It appears to have already reached a concerning point after 11 games, with an admission of feeling 'more tired' during the team's two-game road trip.

"I'm not trying to get days off," Donic said. "I don't go all day, every day. But, for sure, at some point, if something is bothering me, I will see w hen I can rest — which team I can take a rest. Obviously, I think I need one. We have one day off now. And, now, we'll see."

There has yet to be a conversation with Doncic and the Mavs about methods to reduce his workload. However, he anticipates that will be a topic of discussion at some point in the future. There wasn't much opportunity to do so with a back-to-back riddled with obstacles in their travel itinerary due to a tropical storm in Florida before arriving very late in Washington D.C.

"Nothing yet," Doncic said, discussing his workload. "We had back-to-back. We had two-hour drives from Orlando. But we're going to discuss it for sure."

While Doncic has obviously been the 'head of the snake' for the Mavs' offense for quite some time, teams have become emboldened to get more aggressive trying to slow him down amid his historic start to the season. He feels the team is getting open shots, but the real issue has been the defense.

"I think we had open shots, especially in the first half," Doncic said. "They were playing box-and-one, going into the post they were doubling me. I think we had tough shots. It's our defense. We have to make sure to be a little better."

Before the Mavs faced off against the Wizards, Mavs coach Jason Kidd described how at the current rate Doncic's workload has been, he may not make it past Christmas. If he does, it would be a sign he's not human.

"If we keep this up, then he will not be human if he gets past Christmas," Kidd said. "So one or the other is going to show: He’s human or not, and we believe he’s human."

With Friday off, the Mavs will travel back to Dallas before facing the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center on Saturday. Any team will go through ups and downs throughout a season, but for Dallas, the team hasn't found a strong rhythm through 11 games with concerning trends occurring.

"It’s not Luka. It’s the team, and we’re just not playing well right now, and it happens," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. "Just happens to be early in the season. When you talk about your best player takes responsibility, leadership, that’s what he’s doing."

At some point, the Mavs will need to find methods to alleviate Doncic's workload. He's operated more in the post this season and he attributed that to being helpful when he gets tired. However, at some point, more than the starting backcourt will need to create plays.

