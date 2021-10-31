Mavs Treat Fans at the AAC on Halloween

The Dallas Mavericks are keeping the Halloween spirit alive by giving out candy to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

DALLAS - Don't have time to take your kid door-to-door for Halloween tonight? The Dallas Mavericks have you set, as long as you hit enter the building before 4,999 other dressed-to-impress Mavs fans. If you plan to take the kids out tonight, the Mavs also have that covered as the game is at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Mark Cuban is no stranger to fun promotions in the American Airlines Center. The spooky season of Halloween inspires more reason to appease the fans. While the Mavericks worry about beating the Sacramento Kings, you need to focus on securing a trick-or-treat bag.

Can't find your candy? Don't fret; the treat bags are located by the exit, clarified by the Mavs Twitter account.

Remember, to enter the AAC, you must provide a couple of things at the entrance: proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test within the last 48 hours. Also, don't forget your mask at the door, as you won't gain access to the building unless wearing one.

Not used to watching Mavs games on an early Sunday afternoon? Thankfully, the Dallas Cowboys don't play the Minnesota Vikings until 7:20 p.m. CT. Enjoy the basketball matinee before you transition to rooting for the Cowboys in the comfort of your home.

Make sure to wear your best costumes as the Mavericks seek redemption from three consecutive losses to the Kings. Perhaps dress up as the Larry O' Brien trophy to inspire the Mavs to win big. Enjoy the game.

Follow DallasBasketball.com for further updates on everything Dallas Mavericks.