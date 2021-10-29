Mavs Fan Wins $100K in Crypto

During halftime festivities vs. the San Antonio Spurs, a Dallas Mavericks fan hit a half-court shot, winning $100,000 in cryptocurrency (Bitcoin).

It's no secret that Mark Cuban is a proud advocate for cryptocurrency. With help from the Mavs' newest partner, Invest Voyager, Cuban rewarded a fan during halftime of the San Antonio Spurs game at American Airlines Center on Thursday night. Now, that fortunate Mavs fan has a chance to spark the same flame for the new-age form of money.

The fan of the hour, Isaiah Stone, won $100,000 in Bitcoin after sinking a half-court shot. According to the Dallas Mavericks, the prize stands as "the largest cash prize ever hit for an on-court promotion on the Dallas Mavericks court."

We’re only two home games into the season, but it's evident that the Mavericks organization has set the bar high for prizes. While winning a jersey and a free ticket to watch the Mavs does sound enticing, possessing a $100,000 investment seems like the much better deal.

The Mavericks organization is already on an excellent path for the most exciting halftime festivities. It's not always cash prizes taking the internet by storm.

A little chihuahua named ‘Scooby’ took basketball Twitter's heart as the dog showcased its dribbling skills during halftime vs. the Houston Rockets in the Mavs’ home opener on Tuesday.

Thursday night ended luxuriously for both the fans and the team, as the Mavericks beat the Spurs 104-99 despite slipping into a 20-point deficit during the first quarter. Similar to the Bitcoin winner, the Mavericks found their fortune in time to achieve the comeback victory.

The Mavericks face the Denver Nuggets on the road Friday night. Follow Dallasbasketball.com for further coverage.