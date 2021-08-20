August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsDBcom Boards
Search
Publish date:

Mavs NBA Schedule: Luka Doncic 'Versus' Rick Carlisle's Pacers

The Carlisle-Doncic partnership wasn't always smooth. So Dallas "versus'' the Indiana Pacers, the team Carlisle now coaches, opposing one another twice in the 2022-23 NBA schedule? Is that the right phrasing?
Author:

DALLAS - Maybe "versus'' is too strong a word. After all, in the end, coach Rick Carlisle said lovely things about his time at the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, said lovely things about star Luka Doncic, and had Mavs owner Mark Cuban calling Rick his "basketball soulmate.''

But the Carlisle-Doncic partnership wasn't always smooth. So Dallas "versus'' the Indiana Pacers, the team Carlisle now coaches, opposing one another twice in the 2022-23 NBA schedule? Is that the right phrasing?

Sure. Circle 'em. Sure. "Versus'' 'em as well.

ESPN, as Carlisle was going out the Dallas door in late June following his resignation, termed it "simmering tension between Carlisle and Doncic.'' For Carlisle's part, he said, "I just sent (Doncic) a message thanking him for three amazing years. I learned many things from him, and I told him that I'm glad I'm only going to see him twice a year. I mean it in the most complimentary way, of course."

"Twice a year.'' It's Dallas at Indiana on Dec. 10, and Indiana here at the AAC on Jan. 29.

Recommended Articles

luka rick mask
Play

Mavs NBA Schedule: Luka Doncic 'Versus' Rick Carlisle's Pacers

The Carlisle-Doncic partnership wasn't always smooth. So Dallas "versus'' the Indiana Pacers, the team Carlisle now coaches, opposing one another twice in the 2022-23 NBA schedule? Is that the right phrasing?

USATSI_15752235
Play

Mavs 2021-22 Schedule Is Out! Details Inside

The official 2021-22 NBA regular season schedule has been released. See who the Dallas Mavericks are slated to play.

luka corn
Play

NBA 'Field of Dreams'? If Luka's Mavs Build It, We Will Come

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …: 8.20.21 - Our weekly DFW Sports Notebook

There are your "versus.'' "Versuses.'' Whichever.

READ MORE: Mavs Schedule - Details!

Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas, becoming the franchise's winningest coach with a 555-478 record. He led the Mavs to the franchise's only championship in 2010-11. He returns to Indiana, where he coached previously for four seasons (2003-04 to 2006-07), compiling a 181-147 record and making the playoffs three times, including an Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2003-04.

It will surely be an "event'' when the two teams clash, with Jason Kidd now coaching Dallas - an "event,'' especially, in our eyes, because of the fact that at least in public, Doncic hasn't in turn thanked Carlisle for their largely successful partnership.

Maybe that "thank you'' will be handed out in Indy on Dec. 10. Or at the AAC on Jan. 29.

READ MORE: If Luka Built It? We Would Come

luka rick mask
News

Mavs NBA Schedule: Luka Doncic 'Versus' Rick Carlisle's Pacers

USATSI_15752235
News

Mavs 2021-22 Schedule Is Out! Details Inside

luka corn
News

NBA 'Field of Dreams'? If Luka's Mavs Build It, We Will Come

Jason Terry
News

Former Mavs Star Jason Terry to Coach in NBA G League

Kristi Toliver
News

Coaching Moves: Mavs Hire Kristi Toliver, Jason Terry to G-League

hqdefault
News

Mavs One Trade Gets Both Dragic And Markkanen?

5E18C50F-505B-4D87-A9D3-A1A1E73CA7C4
News

God Explains: What’s It Like To Coach Luka Doncic?

95C7B34A-3656-473B-9B4F-A755F8CA25D5
News

NBA Christmas: Luka’s Mavs Featured on TV