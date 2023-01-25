Could Mavs Swing Trade For Knicks' Cam Reddish Before Deadline?

The Dallas Mavericks were recently linked to New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish in NBA trade rumors. What would it take to get a deal done?

The Dallas Mavericks entered the season as a team many considered as needing to make further roster changes. After going 3-7 in their previous 10 games, only one game separates them in the Western Conference standings from the 11th-ranked Oklahoma City Thunder.

There are natural limitations the Mavs face as far as midseason trade maneuvers are concerned. The 2023 first-round pick they owe to the New York Knicks in part of the 2019 trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis has protections that carry through 2025.

For the Mavs to be able to lift the protections on their outgoing first-round pick, they would need to seek permission from the Knicks to do so. Given how steep the competition to punch a ticket as a participating in the play-in tournament, it would be a risky decision to take such action.

While the restrictions for making a splashy move at the trade deadline are evident, the Mavs still could make a move on the margins of the roster. One area to consider is the need for wing depth. It's a difficult midseason problem to address but certainly is only becoming more problematic as times goes on.

Before the Los Angeles Lakers completed a recent trade to acquire Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards, they were among the teams most frequently linked to New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish in trade rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks were the primary team mentioned alongside them, but the Mavs and the Miami Heat later emerged as possible landing spots as well based on reporting.

An additional detail in Marc Stein's reporting on The Stein Line involved the Knicks' angling for Mavs veteran wing Reggie Bullock in trade discussions. It was mentioned that Bullock is held in "high regard” by Dallas' front office. If he wasn't to be included in a trade package for Reddish, though, what could another deal look like?

In a recent hypothetical trade scenario, NBA Analysis Network has the Mavs sending out JaVale McGee, Frank Ntilikina, and a 2025 second-round pick to the Knicks in exchange for Reddish.

Reddish has struggled to find his footing after being traded midseason by the Atlanta Hawks last year. It has only worsened this season as he's appeared in just 20 games with his last appearance occurring on Dec. 3. He's been a healthy scratch from their rotation ever since.

When Hachimura was traded for three second-round picks, he was still averaging 24.3 minutes per game while chipping in a productive 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds, unlike Reddish. The Knicks are highly unlikely to command much of a trade return in exchange for Reddish at this point.

There's valid concern for a trade suitor when evaluating Reddish as a possibility. Again, unlike Hachimura, Reddish hasn't played in what is approach to be two months. For a player that hasn't found his niche in the NBA, is he a player that would quickly contribute to a team's playoff run? It’s probably unlikely, but then again, who saw Spencer Dinwiddie helping the Mavs get to the Western Conference Finals last season after his poor stint with the Washington Wizards?

The Mavs gave McGee a three-year deal worth $17.2 million using most of their Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception. He's no longer receiving playing time even with Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber being sidelined due to injuries.

Would the Knicks be able to stomach taking on that deal? It's hard to envision an NBA team wanting to do that unless they simply want a drop coverage big man. That style of defense is what Tom Thibodeau tends to deploy.

Ntilikina surely wouldn't be involved as more than just a salary filler. He doesn't receive consistent playing time with the Mavs, and the Knicks opted to move on from him two years ago. There could be an angle where he gets waived or bought out in this particular circumstance, though.

The real value for the Knicks is adding depth at the center position while Mitchell Robinson is sidelined while also moving on from Reddish — a player they are not going to pay. It's unclear what level of value that New York may be willing to ultimately willing to accept in exchange for him closer to the Feb. 9 deadline, but perhaps this worth possible consideration from Dallas.

