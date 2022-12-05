'Very Unique': Jalen Brunson Speaks on Relationship With Mavs Coach Jason Kidd

The Dallas Mavericks began the season with a 16-18 record through 34 games but dramatically turned things around — ending in an improbable run to the Western Conference Finals. Along the way, Jalen Brunson went from being a backup to emerging as Luka Doncic's needed backcourt partner.

Whether Brunson was playing off Doncic while they shared the floor or running the unit while Doncic wasn't playing, Brunson thrived while filling many roles. Whenever the Mavs needed him to step up, he was doing it all last season.

Just as the Mavs had found their answer to their secondary ball handler woes, Brunson opted to depart in free agency to the New York Knicks. It was a logical choice. The team offered him the chance to be a primary ball handler while playing a four-year, $104 million contract. The team had also recently hired his father, Rick, as an assistant coach.

The decision has panned out quite well for Brunson, who is averaging 21.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on the season. While the Knicks haven't had much team success yet, he has been one of the best guards in the Eastern Conference.

On Saturday, Brunson faced off against his former team for the first time since leaving in free agency. The result was a 121-100 win for the Mavs. Brunson finished with 13 points and three assists on 5-11 shooting from the floor. After the game, Brunson spoke about his relationship with his former coach, Jason Kidd, describing it as being "very unique."

“I think the relationship me and J-Kidd have is very unique,” Brunson said. “The first thing he told me when I met him — he says, ‘What do you want to achieve?’ I told him I want to contribute as best I can, yada yada yada. He said, ‘No, we’ve got to get you paid.’ That’s what he said, his first thing. I mean, he did that.”

The Mavs would surely like to have Brunson's impact back and it's been mentioned numerous times by Kidd that they miss his production. The returning key players on the team have also been clear in their belief that Brunson leaving makes them a different team. However, perhaps one of the biggest negatives about losing him was his locker room presence.

“When things aren’t going well he’s someone that was always someone that was a calming voice, to be positive and try to help you out of a slump,” Kidd said.

It's never easy to lose a key player, especially when they depart in free agency and the team receives nothing in return. The Mavs are undoubtedly experiencing this firsthand and are still adjusting to not having Brunson in the fold. Meanwhile, Brunson is still adjusting to leading a team to a high-level of success as a primary ball handler.

The Mavs and Knicks will face off again on Dec. 27 for the final time this season. Next matchup will be at the American Airlines Center, marking Brunson's first performance in Dallas since his free agency departure.

