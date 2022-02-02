Skip to main content

Mavs & Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Have Sixers Had Enough?

The Philadelphia 76ers have had ongoing drama with Ben Simmons and his NBA trade demands for the better part of a year now. When is enough finally going to be enough? And can the Dallas Mavericks get involved?

If the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons were a married couple, they’d be seven months into being ‘legally separated’ right now. A finalized divorce seems inevitable, but there is still no timetable for when that might actually happen.

Simmons, who still has three seasons remaining on his contract past this season worth $108 million, has definitely played a big part in this NBA drama story by not reporting to the team and refusing to let his teammates talk to him throughout this process, but general manager Daryl Morey and the 76ers aren’t free of blame either. At what point will enough be enough, though?

simmons_doncic_rising_stars
USATSI_15948375
USATSI_15948280
USATSI_15886055
D081908B-719D-4776-A478-95B18F3D611D

We've written about the rumors stating that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic would like to alongside Simmons, and that Simmons apparently has Dallas on his shortlist of preferred destinations when he is eventually traded. We’ve also expressed how a trade of Simmons to Dallas might be in the ‘pipe-dream’ category given Philadelphia’s absurd asking price for Simmons. Even before Simmons left the team and raised some red flags, the asking price for him was already steep considering his offensive limitations.

At some point, Morey is going to have to cut his losses, at least to a certain extent, and move on from Simmons. But that 'point' might not be before this season's February 10 trade deadline. Even if the Mavs can't eventually get involved in the Ben Simmons sweepstakes, a resolution to that particular conflict could help Dallas in other ways, as overall trade activity this year has been stalled due to waiting on that first big domino to fall.

Recommended Articles

ANPJ3SSM4NG3RDZTALWZCG2ZDQ
Play

Mavs & Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Have Sixers Had Enough?

The Philadelphia 76ers have had ongoing drama with Ben Simmons and his NBA trade demands for the better part of a year now. When is enough finally going to be enough? And can the Dallas Mavericks get involved?

14 seconds ago
14 seconds ago
926DF359-01FF-4072-BEDB-3FCAEEC36C35
Play

EXCLUSIVE: Mavs Will ‘Do All They Can’ to Retain Brunson, Finney-Smith Long Term, Says Cuban

The Dallas Mavericks will ‘do all they can’ to retain both Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith long term, Mark Cuban tells DallasBasketball.com. Are other salary-shedding moves coming?

21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
13EBDB8D-5583-408F-8FAE-D2B37E86308F
Play

Mavs Injury Update: Hardaway Jr. Undergoes Foot Surgery

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis talk about how Tim Hardaway Jr.’s injury will affect the Dallas Mavericks.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Will the Simmons saga with the 76ers drag on another handful of months into the offseason, or will Morey finally realize that he's fighting a battle he can't win and do what needs to be done? We only have a little over one week to find out, and perhaps the Dallas and Philadelphia front offices can talk about things further when the 76ers meet the Mavs at American Airlines Center on February 4.

ANPJ3SSM4NG3RDZTALWZCG2ZDQ
News

Mavs & Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Have Sixers Had Enough?

14 seconds ago
926DF359-01FF-4072-BEDB-3FCAEEC36C35
News

EXCLUSIVE: Mavs Will ‘Do All They Can’ to Retain Brunson, Finney-Smith Long Term, Says Cuban

21 minutes ago
13EBDB8D-5583-408F-8FAE-D2B37E86308F
News

Mavs Injury Update: Hardaway Jr. Undergoes Foot Surgery

3 hours ago
USATSI_17536509
News

Mavs' Porzingis OUT vs. Thunder; How Bad Is Injury?

5 hours ago
USATSI_17353757
News

‘Price is Right’: Mavs Justified in NBA Trade ‘Stinginess’ Over Brunson

7 hours ago
70FBA0F9-FBD3-4AEF-B24C-8DDB0664457D
News

NBA Trade Rumors: Dame Lillard to New York Knicks? Why Not Mavs?

11 hours ago
14ED5258-B85E-45C9-8ABE-C101CC551566
News

Mavs Donuts: All Eyes on Jalen Brunson; Trade Rumor Roundup

12 hours ago
D7558DA4-FA91-4F00-8D34-2E1D07E71354
News

Top 10 Trade Deadline Targets for Mavs

21 hours ago