Skip to main content

'I'm a Texas Rangers Fan': Mavs Star Luka Doncic Has New Favorite MLB Team

The Texas Rangers have a new fan, and he's a big deal.

The Texas Rangers have a new fan.

Much to the delight of sports fans in Dallas-Fort Worth, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić wore a Texas Rangers cap during his postgame press conference after a 120-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

To satisfy any curiosity, Dončić assured fans the sincerity of the gesture.

“Yeah, I’m a Texas Rangers fan, thanks to DK,” Dončić said. “It was DK, who I think is the most important guy in our organization.”

"DK" is Don Kalkstein, the Mavericks’ director of sports psychology. Kalkstein served as director of performance enhancement for the Rangers from 1995-2005. He also spent seven years in a similar role with the Boston Red Sox.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17992883_168395540_lowres
Play

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Clinches Playoff Spot, Lakers Don't Have Answers, Warriors Slip

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines, including relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

By Lance Roberson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17992180
Play

Mavs Star Luka Doncic 'Put On a Show' for Slovenian Crowd in Cleveland

The Dallas Mavericks won on Wednesday, and Luka Magic showed up in front of a friendly Cleveland Cavaliers crowd.

By Grant Afseth3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Russell Westbrook, Lakers No Answers For Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic dominated against the Los Angeles Lakers.

By Grant Afseth6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Mar 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles as he runs back up the court during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Dončić

Mar 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Dončić

dak rangers

Dak Prescott

Dončić has become one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. At only 23 years old, the native Slovenian is already a three-time All-Star and has been named All-NBA twice. The 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year is also 10th all-time with 46 career triple-doubles. In the Mavs' recent victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, Dončić tied basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth-most 30-point triple-doubles in NBA history.

The Rangers embraced Dončić on social media with a simple tweet:

Last season, the Rangers welcomed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to Globe Life Field and presented him with a custom jersey. Now that Dončić is an outspoken Rangers fan, it may only be a matter of time before he pays a visit to Arlington.

Of course, it's a good bet that Dallas fans hope that won't happen until after the NBA Finals in June.

USATSI_17992883_168395540_lowres
News

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Clinches Playoff Spot, Lakers Don't Have Answers, Warriors Slip

By Lance Roberson2 hours ago
USATSI_17992180
News

Mavs Star Luka Doncic 'Put On a Show' for Slovenian Crowd in Cleveland

By Grant Afseth3 hours ago
Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks
News

Russell Westbrook, Lakers No Answers For Luka Doncic

By Grant Afseth6 hours ago
D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793
News

Surprise Rise! Playoff-Clinching Mavs Move to 3rd in West

By Dalton Trigg6 hours ago
USATSI_17992346
News

Mavs Clinch Playoff Spot, Avoid Play-In Tournament

By DallasBasketball.com Staff16 hours ago
USATSI_17992182
News

No Rest, No Problem: Doncic, Finney-Smith Star in Mavs Win Over Cavs

By Dalton Trigg18 hours ago
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Injury Update: Spencer Dinwiddie OUT against Cavaliers

By Grant AfsethMar 30, 2022
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Crushes Lakers, Doncic Makes History; NBA Roundup

By Lance RobersonMar 30, 2022