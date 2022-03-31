'I'm a Texas Rangers Fan': Mavs Star Luka Doncic Has New Favorite MLB Team
The Texas Rangers have a new fan.
Much to the delight of sports fans in Dallas-Fort Worth, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić wore a Texas Rangers cap during his postgame press conference after a 120-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
To satisfy any curiosity, Dončić assured fans the sincerity of the gesture.
“Yeah, I’m a Texas Rangers fan, thanks to DK,” Dončić said. “It was DK, who I think is the most important guy in our organization.”
"DK" is Don Kalkstein, the Mavericks’ director of sports psychology. Kalkstein served as director of performance enhancement for the Rangers from 1995-2005. He also spent seven years in a similar role with the Boston Red Sox.
Dončić has become one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. At only 23 years old, the native Slovenian is already a three-time All-Star and has been named All-NBA twice. The 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year is also 10th all-time with 46 career triple-doubles. In the Mavs' recent victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, Dončić tied basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth-most 30-point triple-doubles in NBA history.
The Rangers embraced Dončić on social media with a simple tweet:
Last season, the Rangers welcomed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to Globe Life Field and presented him with a custom jersey. Now that Dončić is an outspoken Rangers fan, it may only be a matter of time before he pays a visit to Arlington.
Of course, it's a good bet that Dallas fans hope that won't happen until after the NBA Finals in June.