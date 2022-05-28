NBA Free Agency: Mavs 'Weighing Option' of Zach LaVine Sign-&-Trade

Luka Doncic and Zach LaVine would be one of the scariest duos in the NBA.

We've written at length over the last few years at DallasBasketball.com about the possibility of a Zach LaVine connection with the Dallas Mavericks. Most of that work, although detailed and well thought out, was merely part of a pipe dream scenario. Now, though, it appears that the Mavs might actually have a legit shot at making such a move a reality with free agency just five weeks away.

On Friday, NBA reporter Marc Stein had some interesting things to say about the Mavs' upcoming offseason, including what he's heard about their stance on LaVine.

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

"Trading for [a second star-level] player is the Mavericks' only expected route to do so this offseason, with no cap flexibility in the near future and a determination to re-sign guard Jalen Brunson that will cement Dallas' status as a luxury-tax team for the first time since the title run," writes Stein.

"Sources nonetheless maintain that one option already being weighed by team brass is the prospect of joining the sign-and-trade bidding for the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, amid a growing belief around the league that LaVine, as he heads into free agency, has more interest in leaving Chicago than initially presumed."

LaVine averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Bulls this season while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3-point range. The 6-5 athletic guard's ability to play well both on and off the ball makes us think he'd be an excellent fit in Dallas as Luka Doncic's co-star.

After making $19.5 million per year on his current contract, LaVine will be looking for a max contract this summer. Whether the Bulls are willing to accommodate that or not is still uncertain.

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images

"As much as [Mark] Cuban and GM Nico Harrison have openly acknowledged a pressing need to bolster their rim protection and rebounding, Dallas sees LaVine as the sort of player who could fill other crucial needs with his ability to both play off Doncic as a long-range shooter and likewise collapse defenses by slashing to the basket to score," Stein continued.

"Dallas' path to trading for a player as coveted as LaVine is unclear, given its limited assets, but the appeal of his skill set is obvious."

One thing we've learned over the years in the NBA when it comes to free agency is that if a player wants to play for a specific team, he and the prospective team will find a way to make it happen. For Harrison, he'll need to get a "yes" from LaVine before getting into the specific details of how to make it a reality. That's the hardest part.

Given what the Mavs were able to accomplish this season – making it to the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors before running out of gas – one would think the idea of joining Doncic on his quest to win an NBA championship would intrigue LaVine.