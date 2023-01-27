LISTEN: Dinwiddie Steps Up, Powell Out-Hustles Ayton in Mavs' Big Win Over Suns

Led by Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell, the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks pulled off a surprising road victory against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night with Luka Doncic going down with an ankle injury. The Mavs Step Back Podcast recaps the game in its entirety, as well as the rest of the NBA's Thursday night slate.

The Dallas Mavericks desperately needed something to feel good about after losing eight of 11 games heading into Thursday’s contest with the Phoenix Suns.

Despite Luka Doncic exiting the game about three minutes in due to an ankle injury, the shorthanded Mavs were still able to capture that feel-good moment with a hard-fought 99-95 road win.

Spencer Dinwiddie put on a masterclass performance in Doncic’s absence, finishing with a game-high 36 points on 10-18 shooting from the field and 5-6 from deep. He also fished out nine assists and grabbed six rebounds.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell also stepped up big when the Mavs needed them most. Finney-Smith finished with an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Powell pitched in with 15 points, including the game-sealing free-throws with six seconds remaining after out-hustling Deandre Ayton for an offensive rebound.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we recap Dallas’ impressive win in Phoenix from top to bottom, as well as the rest of the NBA games that took place on Thursday night. We also take a look at what this upcoming stretch looks like for the Mavs, especially if Doncic is out for a handful of games.

How does this turn of events potentially affect the Mavs’ decision-making ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline?

You can listen to the entire episode here:

