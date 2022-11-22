Mavs Injury Updates: Will Spencer Dinwiddie, Maxi Kleber Play vs. Celtics?

The Dallas Mavericks could be without two key rotation players when they take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday to begin a three-game road trip.

Spencer Dinwiddie injured his shoulder late during Sunday's 98-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets with 1:27 remaining in regulation. After making contact, he held his shoulder and even lied down in front of the scorer's table for a little bit before getting looked at by the training staff.

The NBA stated on the Last Two-Minute Report that Dinwiddie was fouled on the play, resulting in what ultimately became a four-point swing.

After Monday's practice, Mavs coach Jason Kidd mentioned that Dinwiddie could not participate. He is considered questionable to play with what is described as being left shoulder soreness.

“He did some things, but he pretty much just watched,” Kidd said of Dinwiddie. “But he feels good.”

Dinwiddie is sidelined, there's more pressure on Doncic to create and the initiator they lean on for the bench unit isn't there. When Doncic sat out during the Mavs' loss to the Houston Rockets last week, Facundo Campazzo found more usage. When

The Mavs have been without Maxi Kleber in the lineup for a few games and that seems likely to remain the case. He is considered doubtful to play on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a low back contusion.

“He did some things today and we’ll see how he feels,” Kidd said of Kleber. “Hopefully he’ll do a couple of things before we fly to Boston tomorrow.”

The Mavs have been reluctant to utilize Christian Wood much without playing him either alongside Kleber, or without another big man on the court altogether. He's spent more time with JaVale McGee while Kleber has been sidelined.

