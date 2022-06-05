Mavs Offseason: Luka Doncic to Improve Defense, Work With Front Office on Roster Moves

Luka Doncic was as good on defense as he's ever been in the 2021-22 season, but the Dallas Mavericks need him to take it to another level heading into his fifth year.

The Dallas Mavericks have a busy offseason ahead after finishing off an impressive 2021-22 campaign that ended in the Western Conference finals. Not only do the Mavs own the No. 26 pick in the NBA Draft, which gets underway on June 23, but they also have to sort out what they're going to do when it comes to trades and free agency as well. Rumors are already starting to heat up.

While all that is happening, though, Doncic is back in his home country, Slovenia, focused on playing for the national team – with his good buddy and upcoming unrestricted free agent Goran Dragic – this summer.

Doncic, knowing that people are still thinking about how he came into this past season out of basketball shape by NBA superstar standards, smiled after the season was officially over and said he'd likely just take one week off from basketball before jumping back into the swing of things. Spending the summer with Dragic, a notorious gym rat, should help Doncic stay on track.

Despite making his third consecutive All-NBA First Team, Doncic still has areas where he can take his game to the next level. The offseason conditioning is one thing, but the other main area of focus is going to be on the defensive end of the floor.

"I think defense has got to be way better for me," said Doncic, who was targeted on that end throughout the playoffs. "Honestly, I think I made a huge step this year defensively, but there's so much room for improvement. I've got to be way better there. I think that's one spot that can take us to the next level."

Doncic is right to acknowledge how much he's improved on defense. Defensive ability isn't his issue; Sometimes it might just be fatigue, and other times it might be a case of him lacking focus due to arguing with officials over a missed call that can't be changed. But when Doncic is engaged and actually trying, he can more than hold his own on defense:

Even when Doncic isn't the best version of himself on defense, the Mavs are usually able to look good overall on that end due to having physical and versatile defenders like Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber around him. When those three get worn out, though, as they did in the conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, things can get ugly in a hurry if Doncic isn't on his A-game.

It's up to GM Nico Harrison to make Doncic's job easier next season by adding more talent to the roster. Although adding an All-Star caliber player would be nice, the Mavs would benefit greatly from just having a few more reliable role players so coach Jason Kidd can extend his playoff rotation when needed. If Doncic's burden on offense can be decreased, that's more energy he'll be able to channel towards defense.

"Yeah, I'm involved," said Doncic when asked about potential personnel changes this summer. "It'll be both ways, two-way conversations with Nico (Harrison), Fin (Michael Finley) and (Jason Kidd)."

When it comes to roster changes, Doncic can only control so much, though, as other players have to decide for themselves if they want to play in Dallas or not. But one thing Doncic is in full control of his how he takes care of his body and further enhances his game this offseason, as his quest to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy continues.