Mavs Talk: ‘We Don’t Have That Chemistry' - Porzingis

Mavs Talk: ‘We Don’t Have That Chemistry,’ Says Kristaps Porzingis After Dallas Mavericks Lose 116-104 to Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks' recent struggles were exacerbated on Wednesday night when they were defeated by the Utah Jazz, 116-104, dwindling their record to 8-10.

After dropping 30 points in Dallas' third consecutive loss, Luka Doncic said, 'There's a lot of things wrong.''

And maybe Kristaps Porzingis has ID'ed one of those "things.''

Dallas was dominated on the boards and out-rebounded 50-36. Jazz center Rudy Gobert played well, posting 29 points and 20 rebounds. Dallas reinforcements Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Dwight Powell, who were previously sidelined due to COVID concerns, scored a combined nine points on 4-16 shooting.

Dallas fans were alarmed when the Mavericks started the season with a similar three-game losing streak. This leads to the question—should this loss warrant the same level of panic? Postgame interviews suggest that maybe it’s time to ask some questions.

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Kristaps Porzingis on team chemistry:

“We don’t have that chemistry yet that we’re looking for… We don’t have our roles clear. We’re just kind of out there playing. We’re a talented group, but until we have everybody playing together and having also some time off the court I think we won’t have that chemistry.”

Doncic on the loss:

“I don’t know what to say… there’s a lot of things wrong. We’re just now ourselves right now. We’ve got to pick it up and be way better than this.”

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on the disappointing first half (69-48):

“We didn’t come out with enough force, disposition, energy. They were great and we did not play well.”

Carlisle on players returning from COVID sidelining:

“I thought they gave what they could give... It’s tough, but this is a beginning for them, to get back in the fold. The virus is so different with every person. But these three guys seem to be in a very good place, given their circumstances and when they came out of isolation and were able to begin practicing.”

Carlisle on Maxi Kleber’s timetable:

“His clock is ticking at a different rate because his episode was longer… He certainly won’t play in either of these two games. Saturday I suppose could be a possibility, but I don’t know.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. on team chemistry:

Collectively as a group, we haven’t played together as a whole team. We haven’t had our full roster out on the floor, not one time this year.”

On Friday night, the Mavs (8-10) will get another shot to play the red-hot Utah Jazz (14-4) team who is amidst a 10-game winning streak. ... hoping to fix some of those "things.''