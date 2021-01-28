Mavs Fans, Breathe! Here's Why Luka & Co. Will Be OK

The Dallas Mavericks have had a rough start to this season, mainly due to Covid-19, but Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the rest of the team have brighter days ahead of them. Everything is going to be fine, MFFL.

Despite being down numerous starters and other key role players over the first month of the 2020-2021 season, MVP-favorite Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks seem to have - to some degree - weathered the storm, and hopefully have brighter days ahead.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss how the Mavs have made to this point, not only with all the Covid-19 setbacks that have been out of their control, but also while having the fifth-toughest schedule to this point as well.

If you want an idea of just how brutal the first quarter of this season has been for Dallas, consider that going into the Wednesday visit to Utah, their projected starting five of Doncic, Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith (or even Maxi Kleber) and Porzingis haven't played one minute together this season.

If the Mavs can stay relatively healthy the rest of the way, they should be fine, as they'll have a much easier schedule in front of them from now until the All-Star break.

But we do have questions ...

*Is Rick Carlisle overthinking things when it comes to how Porzingis is best-utilized?

*Should MFFL be worried about Doncic potentially leaving Dallas in the future if the front office can't build a more well-rounded roster around him in the coming years?

*Which Maverick is most-likely to be traded this season?

*Is Bradley Beal upset enough that he could finally force his way out of Washington?

All these questions and much, much more are answered from our listeners' mailbag this week:

