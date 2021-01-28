NewsPodcasts
Search

Mavs Fans, Breathe! Here's Why Luka & Co. Will Be OK

The Dallas Mavericks have had a rough start to this season, mainly due to Covid-19, but Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the rest of the team have brighter days ahead of them. Everything is going to be fine, MFFL.
Author:
Publish date:

Despite being down numerous starters and other key role players over the first month of the 2020-2021 season, MVP-favorite Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks seem to have - to some degree - weathered the storm, and hopefully have brighter days ahead.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss how the Mavs have made to this point, not only with all the Covid-19 setbacks that have been out of their control, but also while having the fifth-toughest schedule to this point as well. 

If you want an idea of just how brutal the first quarter of this season has been for Dallas, consider that going into the Wednesday visit to Utah, their projected starting five of Doncic, Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith (or even Maxi Kleber) and Porzingis haven't played one minute together this season. 

If the Mavs can stay relatively healthy the rest of the way, they should be fine, as they'll have a much easier schedule in front of them from now until the All-Star break.

READ MORE: Mavs' Rookie Report: Green Continues to Improve

But we do have questions ...

*Is Rick Carlisle overthinking things when it comes to how Porzingis is best-utilized? 

*Should MFFL be worried about Doncic potentially leaving Dallas in the future if the front office can't build a more well-rounded roster around him in the coming years? 

*Which Maverick is most-likely to be traded this season? 

*Is Bradley Beal upset enough that he could finally force his way out of Washington? 

All these questions and much, much more are answered from our listeners' mailbag this week:

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to:

  • Subscribe to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.
  • Subscribe to us on YouTube for our exclusive sit-down interviews with great Mavs guests like Mark Cuban, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Wes Iwundu.
  • Give us a good rating and review on Apple Podcasts if that's where you listen every week.

CONTINUE READING: Dallas Mavs 'Help!' Trade Donuts: Beal? Oladipo? Tucker Realistic?

USATSI_15472276
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Mavs Fans, Breathe! Here's Why Luka & Co. Will Be OK

USATSI_15471176
News

Mavs' Rookie Report: Green Continues to Improve

emmitt luka
News

Whitt's End: Luka Doncic Is 'The Next Emmitt'

sipa_16410697
News

Mavs & NBA Remember Kobe Bryant

usatsi_13559861
Mavs Step Back Podcast

How Can Mavs Trade For Bradley Beal?

beal ro
News

Mavs 'Help!' Trade Donuts: Beal? Oladipo? Tucker Realistic?

USATSI_14024323_168388359_lowres
News

GAMEDAY: Positive Injury Report for Mavs at Jazz

kobe dirk
News

Mavs Fan View: Learning to Not 'Hate’ Kobe As He And Dirk Ended Careers