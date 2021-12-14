Mavs Hardaway Jr. Provides Holiday Cheer

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will aid two families with housing assistance.

"It is more blessed to give than to receive."

With the holidays approaching, and less fortunate families in need of help, the Dallas Mavericks once again step up to the plate for the communities of North Texas. On Dec. 14 Mavs guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will surprise two families with housing assistance while hosting an event for the Dallas Leadership Foundation- a blessing indeed.

Not only will Hardaway Jr. aid with three months worth of rent payments, but the charitable Mavs will also give away custom team gear in addition to winter essentials. While donating money is the highlight ($10,000 through the Dallas Leadership Foundation), spending time with the family, playing games, and eating dinner at Dave and Buster's represents the holiday spirit.

NBA Cares is more than a heartwarming slogan; it's a movement to better our communities. Hardaway Jr.'s selfless act is part of the Season of Giving- an extension of the league's and the Mavericks' devotion to providing thousands of families assistance for the holidays.

The Dallas Leadership Foundation's mission is to recognize, affirm, and develop leaders to reshape communities.

Hardaway Jr. is committed to supporting North Texas families. Monday night saw the Mavs sixth-man host an event for a local nonprofit organization, Bridgebuilders. The nonprofit focuses on rebuilding communities in South Dallas.

Mavs center Dwight Powell paid $10,000 in layaways at a local sporting goods store in other charitable news.

Hardaway Jr.'s donations are as plentiful as his three-point attempts. Expect more selfless acts from the Mavericks soon.

For further updates regarding the Dallas Mavericks, follow DallasBasketball.com.