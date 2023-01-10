The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and the Dallas Mavericks have a lot to think about between now and then. One player Dallas has been linked to numerous times over the last few years is Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, who yet again finds himself in trade rumors.

When it comes to NBA trade rumors, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is in the same club as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, meaning his name is always brought up despite never actually being traded.

That could change this season, though, as Collins is having a down year by his standards, and the Hawks currently sit in ninth-place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-21 record. Through 32 games, Collins is averaging 13.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 22.9 percent from 3-point range – both career-lows.

If the Hawks decide to trade Collins before the Feb. 9, the Dallas Mavericks could be his next team ... that is, if the Mavs and Christian Wood can't come to terms on a contract extension.

Wood, who is on an expiring contract, is eligible for an extension of up to four years and $77 million, but it has been reported that the Mavs are more interested in a two-year extension worth $36 million. If the two sides can't agree on a new deal, the Mavs must consider all trade options to avoid the risk of losing Wood for nothing in free agency.

This is where Collins could come in ...

"The Hawks have had several teams in the Collins market, such as Utah, Washington, Brooklyn and Dallas," The Athletic reported nearly a month ago.

It's not the first time the Mavs have been linked to Collins in recent years, so we have to believe there's some level of real interest there from Dallas' side. As is the case with most Mavs trade scenarios this season, though, any potential deal would likely have to exclude any first-round picks.

Given the size of Collins' remaining contract – $78 million total over the next three seasons – Dallas might want to see what else it can get from Atlanta if cap relieve is a factor. Wood is on an expiring contract, and Dwight Powell is as well. Reggie Bullock only has one year remaining on his current deal worth $10 million next season.

Although the Mavs would love to their wing depth with Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green missing extended time, their frontcourt – aside from Wood – could use a boost in rebounding. Maybe Dallas could find a way to get Clint Capela as well if trade talks eventually commence.

The possibilities are endless this time of year, and we'll be keeping close tabs on all players the Mavs are linked to in the coming days and weeks. The idea of adding Collins, who probably needs a change of scenery at this point in his career, is one we're definitely intrigued by.

