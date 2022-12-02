Could Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic Be Realistic Trade Option for Mavs?

As the need for another quality ballhandler rises, the Dallas Mavericks should give the Atlanta Hawks a call.

The Dallas Mavericks are under .500 to start the season with a 10-11 record after coming off a deflating loss to the bottom-dwelling Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

One glaring upgrade that the Mavs could use is an additional ball-handler. Outside of Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie, it's slim pickings for Jason Kidd's roster. The team hopes it’s recent signing of Kemba Walker can help in that department.

However, the Mavericks could have a potential trade option to help in that area as well.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report posted a potential trade target for each NBA team. For the Mavericks, B/R listed Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

B/R explains:

Dallas desperately needs more variety in its Luka-centric system, and Bogdanović could add exactly that—if he can ever find his way back from offseason knee surgery. The Hawks were fielding calls for the skilled swingman already last season, and it's hard to imagine his time away from the team has done anything other than increase its willingness to do a deal. When healthy, he checks a slew of helpful boxes as a floor-spacer, shot-creator, playmaker and capable defender.

The Atlanta Hawks have also been reported to be interested in the disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, who has yet to play a game this season due to his pending trade request.

If Atlanta is indeed looking for a veteran 3-and-D presence on the wing, the Mavericks may be a viable trade partner with the perfect 3-and-D candidate — at least by overall career numbers and not this season specifically — Reggie Bullock.

As a spitballing experiment, the Mavericks could send Bullock, JaVale McGee, and a future protected first-round pick in exchange for Bogdanovic.

Though he's yet to play this season due to offseason knee surgery, Bogdanovic is said to be nearing his return to the floor. Acquiring Bogdanovic, who averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game last season, would provide Dallas with a versatile guard who can indeed check all of the desired boxes in additional shot creation and playmaking.

Dallas did just sign veteran guard Walker on Tuesday, but the jury is out on how much gas the often-injured 32-year old has left in the tank.

For Atlanta, though Bullock has struggled mightily to start the season, he would still bolster Atlanta's defensive wing depth with hopes that he finds his 3-point shot. Throughout his career, Bullock consistently starts the season off slow but once December hits, his 3-point percentage begins to skyrocket.

With McGee, his struggles have been noted as he's already fallen out of the Mavericks' rotation. But, the veteran big would add a leadership presence to a young Hawks roster and his contract is one that tanking teams could take on in a bigger move for Atlanta at a later date.

Is that enough to swing a deal for the Hawks? It's possible. We’ve certainly seen much crazier things happen. And hey … if the Hawks want to toss Clint Capela in there for Tim Hardaway Jr., the Mavs probably wouldn’t be opposed to that “kill two birds with one stone” idea either.

