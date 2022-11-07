Skip to main content

Mavs Linked to Ben Simmons Trade Rumor Ahead of Matchup with Nets

The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at American Airlines Center. Ben Simmons, who makes his return to action after missing four games, has been linked to the Mavs in a trade rumor.

As Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks prepare to take on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in less than two weeks on Monday night, trade rumors are already starting to pop up around the league.

According to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, one Western Conference executive believes the Mavs are a team to keep an eye on when it comes to a potential Ben Simmons trade.

Here is what the executive supposedly had to say: “Dallas is a team to watch, Simmons would be an interesting fit next to Luka (Doncic) if the Nets were willing to take back (Tim) Hardaway and (Davis) Bertans. I am not sure how much higher the Mavs could go in terms of an offer but that would definitely be interesting for Luka.”

This new Simmons rumor comes less than a week after SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the Nets had inquired with a West team about the potential availability of a veteran shooter.

“In the days before Saturday’s brutal loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Nets had been in cursory talks with one Western Conference team about a deal that would return a veteran shooter, per SNY sources. Ben Simmons’ name came up in the talks, sources say,” wrote Begley. “It’s unclear if talks advanced past the cursory stage, but Brooklyn was said to be aggressive in its pursuit of perimeter shooting.”

Unless the Nets are willing to take a trade package of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Davis Bertans, as was suggested above, it’s hard to see Dallas being interested in taking on Simmons’ remaining contract that goes through the 2024-25 season at an average of $37 million per year … and even then, the Mavs would have to think hard before committing to a deal.

Simmons is averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists through six games with the Nets so far this season. After missing four games due to knee soreness, he is back in action against the Mavs at American Airlines Center on Monday night. 

