With Luka Doncic nearly ready to return, the Dallas Mavericks would have a major advantage if Spencer Dinwiddie finds his touch again.

When a team hits 22 3-pointers and plays great defense in a win without its best player suiting up, it’s hard to critique much heading into the following game.

The Dallas Mavericks did just that against the Utah Jazz on Monday night, tying their first-round series at 1-1 after breakout performances from Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber, who combined for 66 of Dallas’ points in the 110-104 win.

With that big win and Luka Doncic primed to make his return to action in either Game 3 or 4 in Utah (he was upgraded from doubtful to questionable on Wednesday), all the momentum seems to be with the Mavs. There are still some things that could be better for Dallas — perhaps the biggest being Spencer Dinwiddie’s shooting.

Through the first two games of the series, Dinwiddie is averaging 19.5 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Those numbers alone are fine, as the Mavs will take all the points and secondary distributing they can get until Doncic is back. The main issue has been Dinwiddie’s efficiency.

After shooting 49.8 percent from the floor, including 40.4 percent from 3-point range, in 23 regular-season games for the Mavs, Dinwiddie is shooting just 36.4 percent overall (12-33) and 10 percent from deep (1-10) through two playoff games against the Jazz.

Aside from occasionally having to guard Bojan Bogdanovic in the post, Dinwiddie has played well defensively in this series. He’s also shown the ability to drive past Rudy Gobert and finish at the rim when getting the switch on the perimeter.

Dinwiddie has been solid for the Mavs while Doncic has been absent. Perhaps Doncic’s return will result in Dinwiddie’s shooting splits getting back up to what they looked like in the regular season.

And if that happens? Well, this current Jazz iteration, led by Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, could be coming to an end.