'Dress Rehearsal': Doncic, Hardaway Jr. Lead Mavs' Win Over Jazz in Preseason Finale

The Dallas Mavericks (2-1) took on the Utah Jazz (1-3) in Salt Lake City on Friday night in what was their "dress rehearsal" for the 2022-23 NBA regular season, which begins for Dallas on Wednesday, Oct. 19 next week against the Phoenix Suns.

Despite some sluggish play throughout the first three quarters, the Mavs caught fire in the fourth quarter and pulled away from the Jazz with a 115-101 win. Dallas was led by Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood.

Doncic, who is the MVP favorite for the third consecutive season, looked comfortable in his preseason finale, as he finished with 24 points, three rebounds and five assists while shooting 9-18 from the field. He played 30 minutes in this one and didn't touch the floor in the fourth quarter. The Mavs have a few questions that need to be answered this season to determine if they're true title contenders or not, but Doncic will not be one of them.

In case you didn't already know ... Tim Hardaway Jr. is back, and he looks as good as ever. Hardaway was Dallas' second-leading scorer with 20 points on 4-5 shooting from 3-point range. He also pitched in on the defensive end by tallying two steals. After being forced to miss the Mavs' Western Conference Finals run last season, Hardaway hope he can help the team get back to that point with his bench production.

After getting off to a slow start and not making a field goal in the first half, Christian Wood took it up a notch in the second half and finished with 12-point, 10-rebound double-double. He also played with some aggression on defense by recording two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench. If that part of his game continues into the regular season, Dallas will be in good shape this year.

"Today I was making an emphasis to focus more on the defensive end, the help side," said Wood when asked about his performance. "I wasn't really looking for my shot as much."

The next time the Mavs take the court, the outcome of the game will actually count. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for extensive coverage next week as we prepare for Dallas' opener against Phoenix.

