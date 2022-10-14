Dirk Nowitzki VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: On Mavs as 'Top 4' And Luka Doncic MVP Importance

FRISCO - Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is continuing his legacy as a member of the franchise's front office and a believer and a supporter of Jason Kidd and the coaching staff and of Luka Doncic and the roster.

"I'm sure if you ask him, he doesn't really care about that - he cares about the success of the team,'' said Dirk when we asked him about Doncic's MVP candidacy. "We had a great year last year, making the top four. Hopefully we can repeat that and have another great season.''

In other words, as Dirk has said, "Luka is going to be Luka.''

(More: Doncic on the importance of winning an MVP.)

This week, Dirk - who will soon be immortalized with a huge statue in front of the Mavs home arena - accepted an invitation from the Pro Pickleball Association to participate in a celebrity tournament in Frisco, and while he was self-effacing in his evaluation of his own skills as a first-time player, as you can see in the above exclusive Video Visit with DallasBasketball.com.

Our evaluation? At 7-1, with a tennis background, and as one of the greatest athletes in NBA history? Yeah, Dirk fared just fine.

And he thinks this year's Mavs can do the same.

"J-Kidd has them playing hard and competing,'' Dirk said. "There is different personnel (from last year) ... But hopefully we're going to have a great season.''

(More: Kidd on a Lakers-like vision for this year's Mavs.)

On this night, while talking about "Luka being Luka,'' we can say "Dirk was Dirk.'' ... signing an almost infinite number of autographs and posing for an infinite number of photos with fans ... continuing his personal legacy, as always.

