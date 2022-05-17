Skip to main content

'Time to Get Greedy': Doncic, Mavs Take All-Time High Confidence Into WCF

The Dallas Mavericks have officially grown up, and now a Golden State Warriors team that has a championship-proven core stands between them and an NBA Finals appearance.

The Dallas Mavericks still have a long way to go in order to reach their ultimate goal of hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy for the second time in franchise history, but they're trending in the right direction with all-time high confidence heading into their Western Conference Finals series against the Golden State Warriors.

After eliminating the 64-win Phoenix Suns in seven games, the Mavs will now turn their attention to the championship-proven trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. It won't be easy, but the Mavs have experienced recent success against the Warriors, and for the third straight round, they'll have the best player in the series in Luka Doncic.

Doncic is averaging 31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game so far in this postseason. In four games against the Warriors in the regular season, Doncic averaged 31.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field, including 38.2 percent form deep. The Mavs were 3-1 in those matchups.

Although Dallas' accomplishments are noteworthy and warrant praise, GM Nico Harrison isn't ready to reflect on that stuff just yet.

“I can sit back and think about it in August," Harrison told the Dallas Morning News. "Heck, I want to keep playing. This is time to get greedy. It’s not time to be complacent and kind of look back at your accomplishments. This is the time to be focused. When you make it to this point, it’s time to take it to another level.”

On the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by a handful of gleeful Mavs fan listeners to discuss the feelings of witnessing that Game 7 eclipsing of the Suns, as well as a preview of what's to come in the WCF against the Warriors.

After defeating the team that was arguably their worst matchup on paper heading into the playoffs, will the Mavs actually have an easier time against the Warriors than many people might think? Is Doncic the best player left in the playoffs right now? Can Spencer Dinwiddie keep up his stellar play from Game 6 and Game 7 against Phoenix? The answers to all those questions are addressed in today's episode.

Thanks for listening to Mavs Step Back! If you want to make sure you never miss out on any of the action, be sure to:

