Mavs vs. Jalen Brunson's Knicks Preview: Warm Welcome or Hard Feelings?

The Dallas Mavericks finish a two-game road trip against the New York Knicks and a familiar face at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The Mavs face a tough task in defending Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who is facing his former team for the first time.

Since leaving Dallas in free agency this summer, Brunson is averaging 21.3 points and 6.5 assists at a career-best rate for the Knicks while the Mavs are still searching to fill his void.

Dallas is fresh off a disappointing 131-125 overtime loss vs. the Detroit Pistons in which bad free throw shooting (14 for 29) doomed the Mavs. Dallas is the fifth-worst free-throw shooting team in the league through 21 games this season.

Mavs star Luka Doncic leads the NBA in scoring at 33.1 points per game and has 20-or-more points in a career-high 29 straight games dating back to last season. Despite Doncic's historic start to the season, Dallas is under .500 and made a roster change...

Saturday could be Kemba Walker's Mavs debut. Dallas signed the veteran point guard and former All-Star this week in hopes to add a third reliable ball-handler.

Here's everything you need to know before tonight's game.

FUN FACT: Luka Dončić tallied 35 points (13-25 FG, 7-14 3FG) at DET (12/1/22), marking his 54th career 35-point effort. He now needs just one 35-point game to tie Oscar Robertson (55) for the fifth-most 35-point games by a player 23-or-younger in NBA history.

CONNECTION: Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. was drafted by New York and played his first two seasons in the league with the Knicks (2013-15) before returning to the Knicks for parts of two seasons (2017-19

INJURY REPORT (DALLAS): None to report.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (10-11), New York Knicks (10-12)

WHEN: Saturday, December 3, 2022 • 11:30 a.m. CT

WHERE: Madison Square Garden (Manhattan, New York)

TV: Bally Sports

RADIO: 97.1 The Freak, 99.1 FM Zona MX (Spanish)

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 1.5-point underdogs vs. the Knicks.

NEXT UP: The Mavs host the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

FINAL WORD: Walker on how he fits in with Dallas:

“Adding another guy who can create for others and myself. I think I can help in that aspect. Take a little pressure off. Luka doesn’t really need any pressure taken off him, the kid is special. But maybe helping with (Dinwiddie), who has been killing it this year and some of the young guys, Josh (Green). Just be that extra ball handler.”

