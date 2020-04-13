Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Dez Bryant Dishes On 'Faces of the NBA' Luka, Zion & Ja

Mike Fisher

The NBA season is on hold, but the appreciation for what we aren't getting to watch is allowing us great analysis of what we're missing. And Dez Bryant, the former Dallas Cowboys receiver who fancies himself an almost-basketball star, is helpful with the analysis.

Bryant's online praise of Memphis rookie Ja Morant is making the rounds right now, and for good reason.

Morant was obviously flattered when Dez wrote, "You different....will soon be the face of the NBA league..watch...you play like you belong there. Remind of AI + Kobe = Ja.''

That's about the highest praise possible. ... Allen Iverson plus Kobe Bryant? It all adds up to Ja being a big favorite to win 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year, presumably over power forward Zion Williamson.

Some fans are taking Dez to task for a too-fast/too-soon comparison. Others, who are understandably Dallas Mavericks-centric, are wondering why Dez would elevate Ja this way without having done the same for DFW's own Luka Doncic. 

Ah, but Bryant has done that for Luka. And he's done it for Zion as well, visiting with DallasBasketball.com after the recent Pels at Mavs game to analyze the play of Doncic (last season's Rookie of the Year and this season an MVP candidate) and of Zion.

Dez that night offered a scouting report on Luka (and his "beyond his years'' basketball IQ) and his scouting report on Zion ("he makes it look so easy'') and his thoughts on the game, a thrilling 127-123 Mavs win in OT in which Doncic set a franchise-record for triple-doubles and fellow Dallas star Kristaps Porzingis was right there with him in terms of production.

The real message here: Ja Morant is one of the faces of the future of the NBA.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Coach Carlisle: COVID-19 Hitting NBA 'A Blessing In Disguise'

Dallas Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle Offers A Unique and Smart Angle, Saying The COVID-19 Virus Hitting The NBA Was 'A Blessing In Disguise'

Mike Fisher

Wings WNBA Draft Primer: Dallas Will Reload With Bundle Of Early Picks

Wings WNBA Draft Primer: Dallas Will Reload With Bundle Of Early Picks In The Friday, April 17 Event

Dorothy Gentry

Fight! Porzingis Names His 3 Favorite Athletes of All-Time

Fight! Fight! Dallas Mavericks Star Kristaps Porzingis Names His 3 Favorite Athletes of All-Time

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Do The Dirk & Nash Imitators Even Watch the Mavs?

Whitt's End: Do The Dirk & Nash Imitators Even Watch the Dallas Mavericks? Our DFW Sports Notebook Featuring Mike Rhyner, The Cowboys and 'Modern Family'

Richie Whitt

NBA Players Will Get Full April 15 Paychecks (And Apparently Need Them)

This Isn't A Story About 'Sympathy,' Just About a COVID-19 Factoid: NBA Star CJ McCollum: Says One-Third of Players Living 'Paycheck to Paycheck' ... And Now An April 15 Payday Update

Mike Fisher

Tamika Catchings On The Hall of Fame, Her Hearing And The Heart of Kobe

DFW Product Tamika Catchings Talks About Her Entry Into The Hall of Fame, Her Hearing Challenge And The Heart of Her Late Friend Kobe Bryant

Dorothy Gentry

Mark Cuban Offers Semi-Scientific Hope: Maybe 'Sports Returns In June'

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Continues To Learn and Lead, and Says (With Semi-Scientific Hope) That Maybe 'Sports Can Return In June'

Mike Fisher

Where Does Mavs Mark Cuban Rank Among World's Billionaires?

Where Does Dallas Mavs Boss Mark Cuban - Almost As Famous For His Philanthropy As He Is For Sports - Rank Among World's Billionaires? Forbes Has The (Huge) Numbers

Mike Fisher

Dr. Fauci - An American Hero - Was A Baller

Heroes Are Real People, Too. COVID-19 Evidence? Dr. Anthony Fauci Was A Baller

Mike Fisher

NBA Stars Playing H.O.R.S.E.? Yes, Please. Starring Luka Doncic? Yes, Please.

NBA Stars Playing H.O.R.S.E.? Yes, Please. LeBron and The Greek Freak and Harden? Fine. But Starring Luka Doncic? Yes, Please.

Mike Fisher