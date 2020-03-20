Dallas Basketball
Dirk Nowitzki Calls Out “Haters” Luka Doncic And Jalen Brunson For Teasing His Highlights

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - It’s been a year without Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki in uniform. The retired German icon boasted highlights galore during his 21 NBA seasons in Dallas, leading the Mavs to their first and only NBA title in 2011. He slammed, rebounded, jump shot, juked and awed his way to 14 All-Star Games, NBA MVP in the 2006-07 and NBA Finals MVP in 2010-11.

A flashback to young Nowitzki is pretty impressive. Players on the current Mavs team were captivated watching Nowitzki’s athleticism shine in his highlights… For the most part.

Luka Doncic, who was lucky enough to play alongside Nowitzki, playfully carped on his hair, saying he “looked funny and that Nowitzki could dunk just “cause he was so tall”. While watching Nowitzki’s body of work, Jalen Brunson teased that the video wasn’t real and Delon Wright said he resembled “Shaggy of Sponge Bob.”

By the way, have you seen Doncic juggling toilet paper to stay busy during "social distancing" amid the COVID-19 outbreak?

Nowitzki’s extraordinary highlights speak for themselves. All in good fun, Nowitzki didn’t let those comments slide by, instead, he took to Twitter to acknowledge the disrespect:

Notably, Kristaps Porzingis was awe-struck by how Nowitzki used his height to his advantage. In February, against the Orlando Magic, Porzingis joined Nowitzki as the only players in franchise history to finish with 24-points, 10-rebounds, five-assists and five-blocks in a game. 

Despite the “hate”, in his prime, Nowitzki (and his hair!) was a jaw-dropping offensive weapon.

