Doncic vs. Young: Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY at Atlanta

It's simple, really. The Dallas Mavericks need to snap a six-game losing streak, pronto. The Dallas roster is finally healthy with zero players on the injury report. The Mavs, who own the third-worst record in the Western Conference, travel to Atlanta to play the Hawks and star Trae Young.

To steal a baseball term, maybe the Mavs are "due"? Dallas has lost their last seven games in Atlanta. It seems like ages since the last time the Mavs won a game (Jan. 22 at San Antonio.)

Or maybe, it's not that simple... Because on the other hand, the Hawks are first place in the Southeast Division with a 5-5 record at home. Atlanta is only four-and-a-half games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the best record in the Eastern Conference

The game featuring two of the NBA's finest youngsters marks the first of two meetings between the Mavs and Hawks in the span of a week.

NBA'S FINEST: During the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Hawks Rookie Trae Young and Mavericks Rookie Luka Doncic traded teams... Each have lived up to the hype. In January, Luka Doncic averaged a triple-double and currently leads the league in triple-doubles this season (6). In the last eight games, Young has averaged 32.4 points and 9.9 assists.

ODDS: The Mavs are favored by 1.5-points and the total over/under is 224.

BETTING TRENDS: The Mavericks are 4-10 against-the-spread in their last 14 games as a favorite and 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games overall. The Hawks are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games and 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (8-13) at Atlanta Hawks (10-10)

WHEN: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 6:35pm CT

LOCATION: State Farm Arena (Atlanta, GA)

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD Coach Rick Carlisle on Young before taking flight to Atlanta:

“Of the top five players, other than Luka, he was the guy who had a chance to be that kind of star player because of his ball skills, quickness, passing ability. He just has a charismatic way of playing that has great magnetism.”