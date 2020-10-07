As the star of "NBA on TNT,'' Charles Barkley is always good for a laugh ... but even with his bank account, is losing a $100,000 on a Super Bowl bet - in part because you're inebriated - really all that funny?

"The only time I've lost in the last three or four years was those Atlanta Falcons," Barkley said, making a choking gesture in an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. "The Atlanta Falcons - what they've done in the Super Bowl and what they did against the Cowboys (earlier this year) are two of the biggest choke jobs in the history of civilization."

The Falcons' 40-39 loss to Dallas here in the "Watermelon Kick'' game is indeed infamous. And so it Atlanta blowing their 25-point lead as the Patriots stormed back and won Super Bowl by a score of 35-28.

"I bet $100,000 on them," Barkley said. "I was drunk at halftime, I was doing shots. I was up 28-3. I was feeling it."

While it's true that the Atlanta Falcons are bad at holding leads, it's now also a matter of public record that Charles Barkley - who says the NFL is his favorite sport - is bad at picking winners.

But he is funny in ripping his tormentors from Atlanta. As he said in reflection of that Week 2 Cowboys' win, "I’m not giving the Cowboys no credit. That was a choke job.”