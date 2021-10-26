‘Turnt Up’ Home-Opener: Mavs vs. Rockets GAMEDAY

Will star Luka Doncic get his first triple-double of the season against the in-state rival?

DALLAS - In their highly-anticipated Tuesday home-opener, the Dallas Mavericks play host to the Houston Rockets. Star Luka Doncic has a chance to get his first triple-double of the season against the in-state rival (37th of his career). This is the fourth time the Mavericks have had a home-opener against the Rockets and Dallas looks to turn around an ugly trend: Houston has won all three previous meetings

“I expect it to be turnt up," said Dorian Finney-Smith on returning home to the American Airlines Center.

So far this season, the Mavericks split two road games and are hoping to continue the positive momentum they built in the second half in a win vs. Toronto.

WATCH FOR: 2021 second-overall pick Jalen Green. The Rockets rookie - playing for head coach Stephen Silas, the former Mavs assistant - dropped 30 points on the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; None to report.

For Houston; John Wall (Out).

FLASHBACK: Houston took the 2020-21 season series between the two teams, 2-1, and Dallas has not won a season series with the Rockets since 2012-13, when they went 3-1 against the franchise.

ODDS: The Mavs are 10.5-point favorites over the Rockets on FanDuel.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (1-1) VS. HOUSTON ROCKETS (1-2)

WHEN: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

FINAL WORD Owner Mark Cuban believes his previous management team was "in a rut'' and cites TikTok as an example of positive change under new coach Jason Kidd.

"A 21-year-old today is different than a 27-year-old. The 21-year-old grew up with TikTok and with Instagram and being on Instagram all the time. The 27-year-old, when they were in high school, TikTok wasn't a thing at all. It's just a different mindset in how you accept coaching."