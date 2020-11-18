DALLAS - Dallas has grown into a hotspot for basketball on a national heat map over the last few years. The talent has become most notable over the last 18 months, as the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex has produced several NBA prospects.

READ MORE: Mavs NBA Rumor Donuts: 'Flood Of Deals Expected'

READ MORE: Mavs NBA Rumor Tracker

READ MORE: 1-on-1 With Mavs GM Donnie Nelson

Looking into the future, DFW has four top 100 prospects in the 2021 recruiting class, including the likely top prize of the 2021 NBA draft in the generational prospect Cade Cunningham.

In this 2020 NBA Draft, there are several likely draftable prospects that are from the Dallas Mavs’ backyard, whether it be from growing up in the Metroplex or attending a school nearby.

Desmond Bane (TCU)

Tyrese Maxey (South Garland HS)

Isiaha Mike (SMU)

Jalen Harris (Duncanville)

Jahmi’us Ramsey (Duncanville)

RJ Hampton (Little Elm)

Mason Jones (DeSoto)

Tyrese Maxey is likely to be the first player from this list selected. I first saw Maxey in high school at South Garland, where he led his team to the state semifinal in 2018. As a defensive-minded slasher with room to grow as a shooter, Maxey has lots of appeal coming from a pro powerhouse in Kentucky.

Maxey can guard any ball-handler, and may have the potential to be an all-defense caliber player. If teams buy the shot, there’s a great chance he can be the best player from this list, especially if his shooting projections translate.

Maxey is also a plus athlete, which helps him defensively and as a slasher. His strong first step often created some of his best plays at Kentucky, whether it be attracting defenders to the rim to pass out to the open teammate, or for him to blow by his defender and finish 1-on-1.

RJ Hampton is rising on draft boards following a revamped jump shot, which has been labeled as his biggest swing factor. Originally from Little Elm before going pro in New Zealand, Hampton was one of the best prospects in the Metroplex’s history.

Prior to the NBA Draft Combine beginning, Hampton had only been in contact with lottery teams. As a potential combo guard with excellent quickness and a natural ability to get to the rim, Hampton’s upside is one of the highest in the draft. His combination of frame, athleticism, and age make him a desirable pick for a team with margin for error in this enigmatic draft.

Before TCU's historic upset over Baylor in late February, Desmond Bane was an under-the-radar shooter who had only begun hovering around teams’ big boards. Bane is someone I’ve had on my radar since his sophomore season. After last season, when he flirted with an historic 50/40/90 season, he was in my top 40 after a strong performance at the Pro Basketball Combine.

He ended up withdrawing from the draft in hopes of a breakout season as the number one option at TCU. This forced him to play a role he had never played before in college, which was the primary initiator and overall higher volume playmaker.

Despite not being known as much of a ball-handling prospect, Bane is a heady playmaker that makes sharp decisions on the fly, which helped him be a solid playmaker with minimal mistakes. Bane showed he is still best off-ball as an elite spot-up shooter, but that he can also be trusted to not make mistakes with the ball in his hands.

Bane is arguably the most relevant player to the Mavericks on this list due to his projected draft position and him fulfilling Dallas’ need for an off-ball wing.

Jahmi’us Ramsey is an offensive minded wing from Duncanville, through Texas Tech. Ramsey is likely to have an immediate NBA impact as a shooter, but whichever team drafts him will have to be patient. He still needs to make significant strides as a defender, particularly in the decision-making department.

Ramsey often gets beat out of his position and was unfortunately often a minus team defender at Texas Tech. Of the major DFW prospects, Ramsey is the most raw, but may have the highest upside of the group. Already an NBA ready shooter, if/when his left hand develops to a more advanced level, and his defensive mistakes become limited, he can become a meaningful contributor to a winning team.

There could be question marks about his fit in Dallas, as he doesn’t fit the bill of players the Mavericks often find success in developing. Should he thrive in Dallas, it will be because his shot is lethal enough next to Luka Doncic.

Next on my board is Jalen Harris, a 6’5 combo guard from Nevada. Harris was often a one-man-show at Nevada, almost always being guarded by the opponents’ best defender. Harris is an explosive athlete that thrives at both drawing contact and finishing at the rim, making him a successful slasher. He’s unique for a guard in that he can easily be run off-ball as a slasher and can easily be a lob threat. As a lead combo guard, his ability to create space is near the best in the draft. His combination of an explosive first step, quick handles, and the threat as a three level scorer make his creation unpredictable for defenders. As he continues to add strength, Harris should be able to quickly contribute to an NBA team.

Isaiah Mike signed in Germany while the draft was delayed, allowing him to come over via a clause in his contract. Mike’s physical profile is the gold standard for a modern wing, standing at 6’8 and 215 pounds with a solid wingspan, along with plus athleticism. Mike has flown under the radar for his entire career, starting his career at Duquesne and then transferring to SMU.

He received an honorary combine invite to the Pro Basketball Combine, a secondary combine for the top players that did not attend the NBA Combine traditionally held in Chicago. The Pro Basketball Combine (PBC) has gained strength in success over recent years. In 2018, Kendrick Nunn was the standout invitee, and last year Desmond Bane was the standout performer. Each year, the PBC continues to push through under the radar pros, and Mike has a great chance to be this year’s big fish.

For Mike, it’s a matter of when, not if, he comes to the NBA and surprises many that haven’t yet heard the noise he is capable of making.

Mason Jones is one of the most unique wing prospects the NBA Draft has seen in years. A purely below the rim wing that only had 2 dunk attempts on the season, Mason Jones still managed to shoot over 75% at the rim on high sample size, displaying his elite touch at the rim. While still not a plus athlete for a wing, he improved his vertical by 4 inches since the start of the last college season.

As a shot creator and 3-level scorer, Jones should offer immediate value off the bench as a versatile creator. Defense is likely a swing factor for Jones in terms of impact, but if he can be just a neutral defender, he’s likely destined for notable rotation minutes.