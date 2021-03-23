How Will Mavs Fans Be Impacted By TV Change?

The network that broadcasts Texas Rangers games is undergoing a change. Does that mean any change for you, the Rangers viewer?

The network that broadcasts Dallas Mavericks games is undergoing a re-branding. How will that impact you, the Mavs viewer?

Fox Sports Southwest, which broadcasts the Mavs games for the NBA, in addition to handing MLB Texas Rangers and NHL Dallas Stars games on television in DFW, is being re-branded as "Bally Sports Southwest,'' per a press release issued on Monday afternoon.

“We are extremely proud to unveil the Bally Sports logo as it signifies a new, transformative chapter in the regional sports business and is representative of our cohesive partnership with Bally’s,” Steve Rosenberg, the president of local sports for the Sinclair Broadcast Group, said in a statement.

All 19 regional networks previously owned by Fox Sports will be re-branded with the Bally Sports name on March 31.

Sinclair Broadcast Group purchased the regional networks in August 2019 and recently agreed to a partnership with Bally's, the casino corporation.

All Rangers, Mavericks and Stars games will continue to be televised locally on the former Fox Sports Southwest channel, which on your TV guide will remain in the same place.

READ MORE: Luka Doncic's Masterful Night Powers Mavs Past Blazers, 132-92

READ MORE: Mavs NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Dallas No. 1 Odds On 2 Big Names

The regional network says it will emphasize new graphics, music and much more to add to its game coverage.



The channels will also stream on the Bally Sports app, which will launch on March 31, with the former Fox Sports Go app automatically updating to the new Bally Sports App.

All Mavs games will also of course be covered by DallasBasketball.com, as will will be in the gym every day as well!

READ MORE: READ MORE: Dallas Mavs Trade Interest In Raptors' Norman Powell?