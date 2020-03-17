Keep Calm and Sports On: Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dogs Will Make You Smile Today

DALLAS - How is your quarantine going? I have a cat and a dog at home that I’ve hired as assistants. So things are going great. Or maybe I’m losing my mind, either way… They both take way too many water breaks.

Jokes aside, we need sports right now. It is an unprecedented time in our world. Amid the coronavirus pandemic and sports hiatus, it's important to stay safe, be kind and be positive.

Sports bring us together as a community, it completely connects us and offers a needed distraction, even in the best of times. These are not the best of times.

We are living in a surreal time where our health is at risk. I feel the anxiousness surrounding us. Every hour, I feel a pang of worry for my Dad with half a lung that is thousands of miles away. I truly feel for those who are celebrating big life events right now and having to postpone their weddings, baby showers, etc. We have to stick together and get through this.

I believe in the healing power of nature. Get some fresh air, move your body and get a change of scenery. Try baking, teaching your dog a new trick, yoga, or watch one of the 16 best sports movies. I’ve been trying to learn how to cook, which is laughable in itself (the crockpot is my savior).

We all could use some more laughs and smiles. This is why I will be writing about a positive sports story every day in hopes to provide more smiles in the world (and keep my sanity.)

Today, let’s revel in Tim Hardaway Jr.’s best season of his NBA career (thus far) because yesterday, Hardaway turned 28 years old. Happy Birthday!

With rotating injuries to Mavs stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, Hardaway has become a dependable staple for Dallas. Hardaway Jr. is shooting 40.7 percent from three-point range this season. His previous career-high is 36.3 percent as a rookie in 2014.

So, even with the NBA season on hold, cheers to Hardaway Jr. from beyond the arc.

And if Hardaway didn’t make you smile, these dogs dressed up for St. Patrick’s day, definitely will:

The latest on the Coronavirus: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending limiting large gatherings of people for eight weeks. Eric Johnson, the mayor of the city of Dallas, is closing all bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, theaters, and gyms for the next seven days. Restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery only.

