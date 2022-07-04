Kevin Durant Trade to West Contender, ESPN Predicts

KD wants out. And ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is offering intel on where KD wants to land.

DALLAS - While the Dallas Mavericks are “waiting on ‘the KD Ripple Effect” (no, we still don’t know what that even means), Kevin Durant is done waiting on the Brooklyn Nets to help him win an NBA title.



"I believe, ultimately, that Kevin Durant will be a Phoenix Sun," Windhorst said on ESPN Radio.

The idea certainly fits the KD profile.

On Thursday, Durant officially requested a trade from the Nets. And yes, even though he is under contract, the NBA is a "play-nice-with-agents'' league. So despite speculation that the Nets might send to to NBA purgatory … The Brooklyn front office is expected to acquiesce to him to find a deal that benefits both parties.

As it relates to the Suns? Phoenix was the best team in the NBA until the Dallas Mavs upset them in the playoffs. The Suns have a terrific roster but would surely have to part with valued pieces to fuel a trade for Durant.

Meanwhile, the two-time Finals MVP Durant is a known ring-chaser - not that there’s anything wrong with that - so it would make sense for him to want to join one of the top teams. (Also meanwhile: The Nets might be in the process of moving on from Kyrie Irving as well - with Dallas reportedly involved in that conversation.)

That could be the Miami Heat in the East. And in the Western Conference? Luka Doncic and the Mavs would register as a true contender with KD on this roster, and owner Mark Cuban would surely move mountains to make that happen.

Or … Dallas doesn’t get listed as one of Durant's preferred landing spots. … meaning Luka and the Mavs might have to go through Durant and his new team to win an NBA title.