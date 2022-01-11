Kristaps Porzingis Return Cancelled: Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Knicks

The Dallas Mavericks carry a six-game win streak to Madison Square Garden but will be without Porzingis and Kidd.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks carry a six-game win streak to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. The last time the Mavs have won six games in a row was in 2016. While coach Jason Kidd serves his time in health and safety protocols, Dallas looks to win their third-straight game under acting head coach Sean Sweeney.

Center Kristaps Porzingis' return to Madison Square Garden, to play against the franchise that selected "the unicorn" fourth overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, is also cancelled. Porzingis remains in health and safety protocols. In 186 games with the Knicks, Porzingis averaged 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and two blocks.

Dallas is fresh off a win vs. the Eastern Conference leading Chicago Bulls in which the Mavs' defensive mindset shined through. For the sixth time in the last seven games, the Mavericks kept an opponent under 100 points.

Luka Doncic, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, returned to the lineup and made a major impact. He recorded his 39th career triple double, finishing with 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists, becoming the new leader in triple-doubles amongst players 22-or-younger across all of NBA history.

Josh Green's on-court contributions for the Mavericks are as high as they’ve ever been. Green has set career-highs in points scored in back-to-back games. Read more on a Mavs ‘Win-Win’ Scenario: Josh Green as Mainstay or NBA Trade Bait?

FUN FACT: The road team has won seven of the last eight meetings between the Mavs and Knicks. The Mavericks have won 14 of the last 19 matchups at MSG.

FLASHBACK: The 2019 trade with the Knicks: Mavericks center Porzingis, guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and guard Trey Burke were all acquired by Dallas (along with Courtney Lee) from New York in the deal that sent Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two future first round draft picks to the Knicks.

INJURY REPORT: Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocols) will both miss tomorrow night’s game in New York.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (22-18) at New York Knicks (20-21)

WHEN: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: TBD

NEXT: Dallas stays on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

LAST WORD: Jalen Brunson on Dallas' defense and winning streak:

"The coaching staff has put us in a position to be successful. Guys have really just bought in. It has been a fun thing to be a part of. I don’t think that we are going to let this slip any time soon. We just have to keep going, keep having fun and just keep focusing on defense.