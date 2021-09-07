Lakers Stars Lobbied to Keep Dudley Before Move to Mavs

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook pleaded the Lakers front office to keep Dallas Mavs assistant coach Jared Dudley.

DALLAS - The Los Angeles Lakers' loss is the Dallas Mavericks' gain.

Jared Dudley may have been overlooked by the Lakers in terms of his impact on the hardwood but now he will be transitioning to a prominent assistant coaching role with the Mavericks.

After the news broke about Dudley being in serious talks to join the Mavericks coaching staff, LeBron James made it clear on Twitter that he was not happy with his former teammate's departure from the organization.

It wasn't just James who was dissatisfied with the decision from the Lakers front office to not bring Dudley back, however.

According to Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, all three of the Lakers' star players -- LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook -- attempted to convince the front office to keep Dudley with the organization.

"[LeBron] James loves him. Anthony Davis loves him. Russell Westbrook wanted him. Overtures by all three were made to the front office. Dudley could have filled one of the three remaining available roster spots. He could have joined the coaching staff. He would have been relatively cheap. They could have cut him anytime."

Perhaps the most interesting detail of all is that Dudley potentially could have joined the Lakers coaching staff but that possibility was never discussed.

It was also reported by Plaschke that Dudley was willing to return to the Lakers on a non-guaranteed contract.

"After being rebuffed in his best efforts to return for a third season — he would have played for a non-guaranteed contract — Dudley suddenly announced this week that he is retiring to accept a job as one of the top assistants for Jason Kidd’s Dallas Mavericks."

Dudley was aware of the desire from James and Davis to keep him town but acknowledged there was no convincing the Lakers front office to make it happen.

“Obviously LeBron and A.D. wanted me back," Dudley said. “But we just couldn’t convince them.”

The Dallas Mavericks seemingly capitalized on Dudley's surprise availability and managed to fill a prominent assistant coaching role in the process.