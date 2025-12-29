NBA insider confirms 'real' trade interest from Hawks for Mavericks' Anthony Davis

The rumors are starting to pick up about the Dallas Mavericks looking to trade star forward/center Anthony Davis. While some people think finding a trade may be difficult, the Atlanta Hawks seem to be fully in the mix.

It started with a report from ESPN's Shams Charania a few weeks ago, where the Hawks were one of three teams he mentioned that would likely show interest in an Anthony Davis trade. Chris Haynes has repeated that and now doubled down on that interest. Now, Marc Stein, who has a better read on the Mavericks than just about anyone, reaffirmed that same interest.

“The Hawks are a real-deal suitor for Davis," Stein wrote in his latest Substack. "Just how far, though, are they willing to go in terms of a Davis offer? [Chris] Haynes also reported that Trae Young would not be included in such a swap, but that creates potential financial obstacles for a franchise not exactly known for lavish spending. Davis is owed $58.5 million next season and is likewise known to be eager to secure an extension in August when he becomes eligible for one... whether that's with the Mavericks or a team that acquires him.

“It is also increasingly believed that Atlanta is willing to surrender Zaccharie Risacher in the proverbial right scenario, since the No. 1 overall pick in the draft just 18 months ago has not developed as the Hawks would have hoped to this point. Yet even if the Hawks are prepared to package Risacher with the expiring contracts held by Kristaps Porziņģis and Luke Kennard for Davis, it is unclear how much additional draft compensation they would be willing (or able) to add to the deal to convince the Mavericks part with Davis in-season.”

A Mavericks-Hawks Trade for Anthony Davis Could Come Down to One Thing

It seems like the Hawks would be willing to offer Luke Kennard, Kristaps Porzingis, and Zaccharie Risacher, but the Mavericks would need to add a few players to make the rosters work out. Could they convince the Hawks to take on the salaries of D'Angelo Russell, Caleb Martin, and/or Jaden Hardy? Or are they going to push for a Brandon Williams or Naji Marshall?

That, on top of draft capital, could be the difference maker in a trade being made or not. If the Mavericks are sending out a player like Marshall, who has been playing great basketball recently, they're going to want probably two first-round picks back, at least.

If they can convince the Hawks to take Martin or Hardy, maybe it only settles at one first-round pick. And don't expect that to be the 2026 New Orleans Pelicans/Milwaukee Bucks (better of the two) pick that they were gifted during the 2025 NBA Draft.

