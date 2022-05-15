'Stay In Character': Mavs Gear Up For Pivotal Game 7 at Suns

With the chance to earn a Western Conference Finals appearance on the line, the Dallas Mavericks aim to stay in character against the Phoenix Suns.

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are set to face off in Game 7 of their series with a Western Conference Finals appearance on the line.

The home team has taken the victory in each of the six games played in this series. The Mavericks will have to find a way to get a win in a hostile environment if they are to win the series.

“We haven’t had an opportunity to get to the fourth quarter in Phoenix, and hopefully we can do that,” Kidd said. “Our offense has been horrendous on the road, and our offense has to be better on the road.

“Again, we’ve got to take care of the ball. We understand playing in a hostile environment, and it’s loud. It was loud in Utah (in the first round of the playoffs).”

The last time the Mavericks faced the Suns at Footprint Center was their 110-80 loss in Game 5. Dallas trailed by three-points at halftime, but were outscored 33-14 in the third quarter. Phoenix had such a dominant frame, the game was essentially over.

"Every game this series has been dominated by the home team at home. We’ve got to find a way to win on the road.

“But I don’t know if momentum means anything in a sense that coming into Game 7. We found a way to protect home. Now we’ve got to find a way to win on the road.”

During the disastrous third quarter in Game 5, the Mavericks' offense was thrown into a loop. The Suns opted to stay home on 3-point shooters, were as aggressive as can be guarding Doncic on switches, and shots just weren't dropping. Much was stemmed from an inability to get to the rim.

The Mavericks looked far more effective in Game 6. They came out of the gate being highly aggressive and were able to get into the paint. With Doncic often being aggressive going to the rim when attacking mismatches, the Suns had no answers.

“I think it’s basketball and you got to have fun with it,” Kidd said.. “I think the team that’s closer to executing their game wins the game.”

The Mavericks' contained the Suns to just 86 points with Devin Booker and Chris Paul being held in check. Both players have pulled off major performances in Phoenix during this series. Keeping them contained will be essential, but can it be done?

The stakes are as high as can be in a Game 7. A loss is a season-ending feat while a win could be a signature moment in a title run. The pressure is elevated and mistakes become more prevalent.

“For the most part I don’t try to change anything for just one game,” Kidd said. “You’ve got to stay in character.

“The coach stays in character, the players stay in character. Everyone stays in character, and then you execute.”