Luka Doncic's Mavs Make Lakers' LeBron 'Feel Like Poop'

“Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance,” says LeBron.

The Los Angeles Lakers, after having dropped yet another game on Tuesday - this one a 109-104 decision at home against Luka Doncic's surging Dallas Mavericks - have lost three games in a row. They sit a season-worst 27-34, as they hover right around 10 games behind the Mavs, who at 37-25 are fifth in the West.

“I hate losing,” LeBron said in summary of this game at Crypto.com Area. “I feel like poop.''

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports LeBron James vs. Luka Doncic Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic sizes up Carmelo Anthony. LeBron James smiling in his postgame press conference.

The Mavs created a double-digit lead in the first half, as the Lakers once again allowed 70-plus points in a half, before withstanding an L.A. comeback. Doncic and the Mavs turned up the defense late to spur an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter to complete a two-game West Coast hang that also featured a shocking Sunday win at Golden State.

The Warriors are No. 2 in the West; they're going places. The Mavs might be as well.

And LeBron's Lakers?

“Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance,” said LeBron, who was good for 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists here. “So, that’s my confidence. Obviously, at the end of the day, we’ve got to come in here and win ballgames and we got to play better. But as long as we got more games to play, we still have a chance.”

Maybe. But the Mavs' win means the Lakers' record against winning teams is now 9-22. And what does it mean for Luka (Dunkin') Doncic (25 points, eight rebounds and five assists) and Dallas?

‘Air Doncic’ takes flight over Dwight Howard. Luka Doncic is now 2-6 all-time vs. LeBron James. Jason Kidd notched his first win over his former team as head coach of the Mavs.

Said coach Jason Kidd: "We got to watch the third quarter of LeBron putting on a show. We didn’t respond well [out of halftime], but we didn’t lose our composure. That’s one of the things we’ve gotten better at, that we didn’t melt or go away."