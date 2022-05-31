‘Luka Doncic Holding Mavs Back,’ Says Hot-Take Analyst Stephen A. Smith

Luka Doncic knows he must be better for the Dallas Mavericks going forward when it comes to his conditioning, but to say he’s holding the Dallas Mavericks back is asinine.

Despite lacking adequate depth and experience, the Dallas Mavericks were able to get as far as the Western Conference finals before ultimately falling to the rejuvenated, championship-proven Golden State Warriors.

Although it was an overall team effort, with players like Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith stepping up in big moments, Luka Doncic — who made the All-NBA First Team for the third consecutive year — was the main catalyst for the Mavs’ success. He averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists en route to further solidifying his status as one of the top-5 players in the league at just 23 years old.

However, as asinine as it might seem, there are still people out there spewing irrational hot takes about how Doncic is to blame for the Mavs’ failures.

"As great as Luka is, he's held himself and the Dallas Mavericks back from being all he can be and all they can be,” said Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take. “Because as great as he is, he leaves something on the floor, because he's never in shape."

Smith is right when pointing out that Doncic must improve when it comes to his conditioning going forward, but to act as if that’s the main reason why the Mavs couldn’t advance to the NBA Finals is just living in a fantasy land. Doncic’s playoff conditioning seemed just fine when he helped the Mavs climb back from being down 3-2 against the league-best Phoenix Suns in the second round.

It also seemed fine in the conference finals, as Doncic ended up averaging 32 points, 9.2 rebounds, six assists, 1.6 steals and one block per game — which included a dreadful 20-point Game 1 where he played while being sick.

Yes, Doncic’s efficiency suffered at the tail end of the Mavs’ postseason run, and fatigue likely played a part in that. But fatigue played a role in all of the Mavs’ players struggling, not just Doncic, mainly due to the fact that coach Jason Kidd didn’t have as many playable weapons to use as the Warriors did. That reality was made painfully clear for Dallas, as it watched its main role players miss open shot after open shot for four of the five games against Golden State.

Doncic needs to keep working on his body and show up to training camp in the best shape of his life in September, but the Mavs also need to add more serviceable depth to their roster as well in order to avoid another burn-out situation next year. GM Nico Harrison will start that process with the NBA Draft, which will take place on June 23.