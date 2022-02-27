Doncic vs. Curry, Round 3: GAMEDAY Mavs at Warriors

The Warriors own the league's best home record at 26-6 at Chase Center. Can the Mavs get a big bounce-back win?

The Dallas Mavericks continue a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday evening. With only 22 games left in the regular season, the Mavs look to gain leverage in the Western Conference against the Warriors, who are currently second in the west.

Beating Golden State at home will be no easy task - The Warriors own the league's best home record at 26-6 at Chase Center. Golden State may be without one of their best players in Klay Thompson, who is listed as questionable due to an illness. Still, Dallas must contain Stephen Curry, the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers.

Dallas is currently fifth in the west. Mavs star Luka Doncic's recent MVP level play is part of a larger pattern of improved play. He has played 23 games since returning from a 10-game absence (ankle/COVID) and has averaged 29.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.4 assists.

FLASHBACK: The season series is currently tied at 1-1. On a night where Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 jersey was hung from the rafters, the Mavericks held the Warriors to a season-low 82 points in a 99-82 win at American Airlines Center in January.

FUN FACT: Doncic posted 45+ points three times in a four-game span (career-high 51 vs. LAC 2/10/22, 45 vs. LAC 2/12/22, 49 at NOP 2/17/22). The only other player with three 45-point efforts this season is Golden State's Stephen Curry.

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) is questionable; Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is doubtful; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Frank Ntilikina (right ankle sprain) is questionable; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out; Moses Wright (not with team) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (35-25) at GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (43-17)

WHEN: Saturday, February 27, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Chase Center (San Francisco, CA)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 4-point underdogs vs. the Warriors.

NEXT: The Mavs stay on the road to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

LAST WORD: Doncic on the current state of the Mavs:

“It comes down to continuing to build our chemistry. I think we’re at a good place right now and I think there’s still a lot of room for improvement, which is super exciting.

“I think there’s some strides we can make defensively as well, and offensively. So I think we’re in a great position to continue to improve from the position we’re in.”