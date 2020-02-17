Dallas Basketball
Luka Flashes Briefly in All-Star Debut as Team LeBron Wins 157-155

Matt Galatzan

The new format for the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago was a runaway hit on Sunday night, as Team LeBron edged Team Giannis 157-155.

Trailing by nine points on aggregate heading into the final quarter, Team LeBron took the momentum early on thanks to a Devin Booker jump shot that started a 10-2 run and closed the aggregate gap to just one point. 

From there, the teams traded buckets back and forth, before the final few possessions were marred by fouls and officiating. 

On the heels of what would be the final foul of the game, Anthony Davis hit the back end of two free throws to put team LeBron over the top and sealing the win.

With the win, Team LeBron also earned $400,000 for Chicago Scholars, while Team Giannis landed $100,000 for the After School Matters charity. 

Kawhi Leonard led the way for Team LeBron with 30 points on 8-of-14 from three and seven rebounds, winning the newly minted Kia NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award in the process. 

LeBron James added 23 points, six assists, and five rebounds, while 20 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks. 

Giannis Antetokoumpo led his own team in scoring with 25 points, while Kemba Walker scored 23, Joel Embiid added 22, and Rudy Gobert contributed 21 points and 11 rebounds off of the bench.

First-time All-Star Luka Doncic only managed 18 minutes in the game before sitting out the fourth quarter in favor of Chris Paul but contributed eight points and four assists on 3-of-6 shooting. 

Six of Doncic's eight points came on back to back threes in the third quarter, helping Team LeBron gain momentum heading into the final frame. 

