Karl-Anthony Towns' Status vs. Mavericks
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks face off Monday in a pivotal matchup in terms of potential playoff seeding. The teams meet twice this week and are separated by just 1.5 games in the Western Conference standings.
The Timberwolves listed Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable due to right forearm contusion. He suffered the injury during Minnesota's 149-139 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 14. He also scored a franchise-record 60 points that night.
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Mavericks
Karl Anthony Towns Drives Against Dorian Finney-Smith
Jalen Brunson vs. Timberwolves
The injury hasn't appeared to slow Towns down much, so it appears unlikely for him to be ruled out for such an important matchup.
Since his 60-point outing, Towns recorded 30 points and eight rebounds in the 124-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. He followed that with 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
Mavs Donuts: Untimely Dallas Losing Streak, Doncic Supporting Cast Catches Heat
DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.
‘What He Deserves’: Could Mavs Sign Zach LaVine in Free Agency?
The Chicago Bulls are spiraling as Zach LaVine gets set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer.
Mavericks Accomplish Road Goal Despite Poor Ending
Two-game losing streak doesn't define successful five-game trip
Given the Mavericks' limitations at the center position, slowing down Towns could prove to be a challenge, especially when also accounting for Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Edwards on the perimeter.
Luka Doncic Drives vs. Hornets
Jalen Brunson vs. Hornets
Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Mavericks recently added Davis Bertans (right knee soreness) to the injury report as questionable. Still out are Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture).
Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock will be back in the Dallas lineup after both missing Saturday's 129-108 loss at the Charlotte Hornets. Bullock had missed the last four games due to personal reasons, while Dinwiddie received scheduled rest as he manages his ACL recovery.