The Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks face off Monday in a pivotal matchup in terms of potential playoff seeding. The teams meet twice this week and are separated by just 1.5 games in the Western Conference standings.

The Timberwolves listed Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable due to right forearm contusion. He suffered the injury during Minnesota's 149-139 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 14. He also scored a franchise-record 60 points that night.

The injury hasn't appeared to slow Towns down much, so it appears unlikely for him to be ruled out for such an important matchup.

Since his 60-point outing, Towns recorded 30 points and eight rebounds in the 124-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. He followed that with 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Given the Mavericks' limitations at the center position, slowing down Towns could prove to be a challenge, especially when also accounting for Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Edwards on the perimeter.

The Mavericks recently added Davis Bertans (right knee soreness) to the injury report as questionable. Still out are Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture).

Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock will be back in the Dallas lineup after both missing Saturday's 129-108 loss at the Charlotte Hornets. Bullock had missed the last four games due to personal reasons, while Dinwiddie received scheduled rest as he manages his ACL recovery.